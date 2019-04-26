Summerlin launches new brand campaign

The master-planned community of Summerlin recently launched a new multimedia brand campaign that celebrates the special moments that create a beautiful life in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Nearly 30 years into its development as one of the country’s most compelling real estate success stories and as the community that put Las Vegas on the map as a great place to live and raise a family, Summerlin is getting a new look. The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community that still ranks as the nation’s No. 3 best-selling master-planned community three decades after development first began, launched a new multimedia brand campaign that celebrates the special moments that create a beautiful life in Summerlin.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, while the community’s brand has evolved over the years, its depiction has remained true to a theme of beauty — both natural and man-made.

“From Red Rock Canyon that forms the community’s backdrop to beautifully landscaped parks and trail ways, Summerlin has long been known for its abundant beauty. But it’s the people who live here and celebrate life’s little moments every day who truly give the community its significance as a beautiful place to live, recreate, work and raise a family. The new campaign captures many of those magical moments. We are confident it will resonate with not only those who call Summerlin home, but those who appreciate a life of meaning with family and friends.”

Produced by R+P Advertising, a local agency that has long represented Summerlin, the campaign includes broadcast, video, print, digital, outdoor and social media. According to Scott Robertson, owner and creative director, R+P Advertising, the agency initially explored answers to the question: “What does Summerlin stand for — as we sought to develop vignettes with the potential to evoke an uplifting emotional response.

“Summerlin exists to bring people together to share in life’s most memorable moments,” Robertson said. “We believe life isn’t made up of huge, life-altering events, but rather a series of small, interconnected quiet moments that take our breath away. Like watching a sunset, going for bike ride, dining out with friends, taking your kid to a ballgame or just staying at home and doing nothing. Sometimes, these tiny moments define us in ways we never quite know. And from this line of thinking was born the new brand tagline: “Be Part of Something Beautiful.”

“It is at once a statement, a call-to-action and an invitation,” Bisterfeldt said. “We hope it drives people to find a deeper connection to each other and to the community as a whole. Everything we do is meant to enrich the lives of residents and visitors. We’re not just in the development business, we aspire to be creators of a beautiful culture driven by connection and belonging. Now, get out there and be part of something beautiful, whatever that means to you.”

The master-planned community of Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western edge. It is home to more than 100,000 residents. Amenities include 250-plus parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 26 top-rated public, private and charter schools, 10 golf courses and Downtown Summerlin.

The Downtown Summerlin area is home to more than 125 retailers and restaurants, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility and Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators that opened April 9. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.