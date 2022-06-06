Summerlin marks National Trails Day

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

The Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon, will be recognized on Saturday during American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day celebration. (Summerlin)

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways, which marks Saturday's American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day. (Summerlin)

Summerlin is home to 200-plus miles of existing trailways. The master-planned community will mark Saturday’s American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day with recognition of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trail project, designed to connect Summerlin, its hikers and cyclists to the Red Rock Canyon.

The first 5.5-mile phase of the Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails project will begin in Summerlin near Sky Vista Drive, linking directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. The Howard Hughes Corp. is working closely with Clark County, the Bureau of Land Management, the Federal Highway Administration and other groups to help design and implement the planned trail extension.

The first phase is funded through a grant from the Federal Lands Access program and Clark County with costs expected to total close to $5.5 million. Subsequent phases will be funded by Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act funds totaling approximately $100 million for the 20-mile bike and hiking trail that will run alongside Nevada State Route 159.

“With more than 200 miles of trailways of all types in Summerlin, it’s no wonder that Summerlin’s signature trail system is consistently ranked by residents as the community’s most popular amenity,” said Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of commercial and residential planning for Summerlin. “Whether you’re a cyclist, a runner, a parent with a stroller or just someone who loves to be outdoors, this new connection point created by the Legacy Trail will provide Summerlin residents with a new path into Red Rock Canyon.”

In 2008, the American Trails Association awarded The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, with its American Trails Developer Award. The award recognizes developers who establish quality, well-designed, multiuse trails systems within private developments and is the only award of its kind in the nation. In 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

The Summerlin Trail System is comprised of four kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling, are the backbone of the system. Village trails are located in natural arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for long-distance runners and walkers.

Regional trails are part of the proposed valleywide trail system for multiple, non-motorized uses. They provide a link to Bureau of Land Management land in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and are constructed as public/private partnerships by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas in cooperation with The Howard Hughes Corp. Summerlin will eventually be home to natural earthen-tread trails within undeveloped areas of the community. They are intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Now in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 110 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.