Summerlin offer condos, townhomes

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, townhomes and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons — their typically smaller floor plans mean less maintenance; yard work is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant on-site amenities. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, five neighborhoods currently offer 30 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, homes that better accommodate a more experiential and “lock-and-leave” lifestyle are being sought by all ages — from millennials to empty nesters.

“As the dream of home ownership evolves, so do the options in Summerlin. We are seeing an interesting variety of attached homes to meet the growing demand for homes with smaller footprints and less maintenance, allowing residents to live more freely.”

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes, located in the district of Redpoint Square west of the 215 Beltway, offers two duet-style floor plans with open and contemporary floor plans of 1,510 square feet and 1,520 square feet respectively. Both two-story paired-homes include three bedrooms, 2½ baths, and a two-car garage, priced from the $400,000s. Moro Pointe has only a few homes remaining.

Also in Redpoint Square is Cordillera by Toll Brothers, offering three distinctive floor plans from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. Featuring three-story, open-concept townhome designs with attached two-car garages, Cordillera brings three new home designs for Toll Brothers to Las Vegas. All three available floor plans feature their own rooftop deck — a highly desired feature and frequent bucket-list item in demand with homebuyers.

Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury neighborhood in the golf-themed and scenic Canyons village, features an elegant collection of all single-story luxury condominium flats housed in a mid-rise. Homes range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet and are priced from the high $900,000s to more than $2 million. Mira Villa boasts mature landscaping and is surrounded by two golf courses: TPC Las Vegas which is in Summerlin; and neighboring Angel Park.

For active adults seeking the perfect place to live their dream, Summerlin offers a popular option. Trilogy by Shea Homes features 13 condominium floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story designs from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Trilogy residents enjoy access to the Outlook Club complete with resort-style pool, culinary studio and countless exclusive lifestyle experiences. Trilogy is located in the village of South Square, offering an abundance of nearby retail and neighborhood services.

And finally, Highline by Lennar, offers two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet, priced from the $400,000s and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor. Floor plans offer from three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three baths. Highline is located in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin West, which is situated on elevated topography that offers many vistas and vantage points throughout.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.