Provided Content

Summerlin offers age-qualified communities

Provided Content
March 10, 2023 - 2:13 pm
 
Heritage by Lennar is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin that offer a comple ...
Heritage by Lennar is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin that offer a complete lifestyle with activities, events, fitness and social centers. (Summerlin)
Recent snowfall on the Spring Mountains shows off the resort lifestyle offered by Heritage by L ...
Recent snowfall on the Spring Mountains shows off the resort lifestyle offered by Heritage by Lennar, an age-qualified community in Summerlin. (Summerlin)

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers three actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar, Trilogy by Shea Homes and Regency by Toll Brothers.

Popular with retirees and empty nesters seeking easy-maintenance homes, a calendar of social events and activities and opportunities to build friendships with like-minded neighbors, these age-qualified neighborhoods offer a vibrant lifestyle, each with distinct differences to suit all preferences.

Heritage offers single-story detached homes, including one with its own NextGen suite. Trilogy offers attached condominium homes in both single- and two-story elevations. Regency, with only a handful of units remaining, offers detached single-family homes with single-story elevations.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing for Summerlin, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to meet neighbors with similar interests, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy life more fully with programmed events, activities and opportunities for social engagement.

“Active adult communities are no longer just for the baby boomer population,” Pevoto said. “The oldest members of Generation X, born in the mid-1960s, are starting to age into the active adult category, and together, these residents are creating dynamic, fun and active neighborhoods. Regardless of their generation label, everyone in this category is seeking to right-size their home while upgrading their lifestyle.”

At Heritage by Lennar, Summerlin’s newest age-qualified neighborhood located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge, single-family detached homes are offered in nine single-story floor plans that range from 1,232 square feet to 2,873 square feet, priced from the $400,000s to the high $800,000s.

The neighborhood is staff-gated to add a level of security and privacy. The largest home option includes a NextGen suite that provides privacy for extended family and visitors. Heritage’s robust offering of amenities includes swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park with lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community will connect to the Red Rock area as part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is located in the village of South Square, offering an abundance of nearby retail and neighborhood services. Attached homes with both single- and two-story floor plans encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization. The Outlook Club is at the center of the community and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, social spaces, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts.

The staff-gated neighborhood of Trilogy offers 13 floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Trilogy homes offer two to three bedrooms with two to 3½ baths.

Located in The Cliffs village, known for its stunning topography and dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along Summerlin’s southernmost border, Regency offers three unique floor plans spanning 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet and priced from the $600,000s.

Regency homes embody a desert contemporary architectural style and include gourmet kitchens, expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that become the heart of the home and are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings.

This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet with an indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an onsite lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

