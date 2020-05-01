95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in

Provided Content
May 1, 2020 - 3:32 pm
 

Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community, two new neighborhoods by Pulte Homes offer three move-in-ready homes: at Starling, the Palermo Plan spans 2,806 square feet, priced at $645.977; and the Starwood Plan spans 3,557 square feet, priced at $762,585. Nearby Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers the Saffron floor plan at approximately 2,300 square feet, priced and ready to occupy at $522,781.

Bristle Vale by KB Home offers three move-in-ready homes in two collections. One home spans 2,114 square feet and is priced at $468,170. The second home offers 1,909 square feet and is priced at $477,390. A third home offering 3,063 square feet is priced at $553,535.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers two homes ready for immediate occupancy: the Edward model spanning 1,750 square feet, priced at $404,950; and the Elbert model spanning 1,880 square feet, priced at $429,950. Also by Richmond American Homes is Scots Pine offering one move-in-ready home: the Rocco floor plan at 3,450 square feet is priced at $1,136,599.

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers one home for immediate move-in spanning 2,372 square feet and priced at $759,995.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers one move-in-ready home spanning 3,817 square feet, priced at $1,071,775.

In The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, Los Altos by Toll Brothers offers a model home for immediate move-in. Spanning 3,350 square feet, it is priced at $1,699,995.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway and within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. Three move-in-ready homes include two floor plans from the Moda collection. One offers 1,387 square feet, priced at $327,000; and the second offers 1,297 square feet, priced at $355,000. The third home ready for immediate occupancy from the Revo collection spans 2,027 square feet, priced at $488,900.

In the luxury village of The Ridges, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers offers a move-in-ready town home spanning 3,274 square feet, priced at $995,995.

In the village of South Square near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, Stonegate by KB Home offers two homes for immediate occupancy. One home spans 2,114 square feet, priced at $451,380. The second home spans 1,858 square feet, priced at $494,870.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood, offers three condominiums for immediate move-in. The first condo spans 2,334 square feet and is priced at $585,000. A second condo that offers 2,505 square feet is priced at $626,210. And the third condo, priced at $755,498, spans 2,425 square feet.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers four move-in-ready homes. One home from the Overlook collection spans 3,229 square feet, priced at $1,049,995. Three homes from the View Point collection are ready for immediate move-in. The first home spans 4,396 square feet, priced at $1,288,995; another home offers 4,410 square feet, priced at $1,179,995; and the third home features 4,692 square feet and is priced at $1,192,995.

Seven neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has one move-in-ready home offering 3,263 square feet, priced at $814,425. Pardee’s Terra Luna neighborhood also offers a move-in-ready home spanning 3,144 square feet and priced at $678,495.

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes offers two homes ready for immediate occupancy. One home spans 1,737 square feet and is priced at $419,900. The second home offers 2,366 square feet, priced at $481,217.

Ironwood by Toll Brothers offers one move-in-ready home spanning 2,962 square feet, priced at $799,995. Granite Heights by Toll Brothers offers one model home, ready for immediate occupancy. Spanning 3,232 square feet, it is priced at $2,299,995.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes offers three luxury homes, including two upgraded models, for immediate occupancy. The Raven model spans 3,350 square feet and is priced at $1,310,207. The Ryder model home offers 3,750 square feet, priced at $1,473,410; and the Robert model home offers 4,010 square feet, priced at $1,572,389.

Skystone by Woodside Homes offers six move-in-ready homes, including three model homes with significant upgrades. The Portofino Plan model home spans 2,996 square feet, priced at $965,000. The Portofino lot No. 53 home offers 2,996 square feet, priced at $749,018. The Vernazza Plan model home is priced at $999,000, spanning 3,220 square feet. The Biella Plan lot No. 30 is 3,200 square feet, priced at $683,769. The Biella Plan model home is priced at $950,000, offering 2,934 square feet. And the Brandale Plan lot No. 52 home is 2,092 square feet, priced at $636,000.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, four homes are ready for immediate move-in. A 2,450-square-foot Parklane is priced at $668,880. The Gardengate model, spanning 2,491 square feet, is priced at $636,075. The Pesaro floor plan spans 4,645 square feet, priced at $878,875. And the Modena model, spanning 2,416 square feet, is priced at $649,880.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is home to more than 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 26 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702.255.2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s.

MOST READ
1
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York likely to reopen first after shutdown
2
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
Sisolak says most Nevada businesses will reopen by May 15
3
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
Station Casinos laying off a ‘significant’ number of workers
4
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
Stores opening for curbside business under new state directive
5
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Nevada gaming regulators considering casino capacity limits for reopenings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John M. Naylor
CARES Act update for contractors and developers
By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.

This artist's rendering shows a home in Camden, KB Home's new gated community in southwest Las ...
KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley
Provided Content

KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

The downtown high-rise reported sales despite the COVID-19 crisis. (Juhl)
High-rise developer says Vegas real estate has long-term value
Provided Content

Despite the cancellation of two closings on condo sales related to the COVID-19 crisis at a Las Vegas high-rise condo tower, the month of March and early April signaled a glimmer of hope for Las Vegas real estate. From March 1-April 10, 10 sales totaling more than $3.5 million were closed and seven condos totaling more than $2.6 million in sales went under contract at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Both communities are part of a portfolio of condominiums acquired by KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

Victoria Kennedy
Be the leader in real estate to your community during this pandemic
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In times of uncertainty, the person who brings the most clarity adds the most value. I know you’re probably getting a lot of questions about the coronavirus. So, what I want to do, today, is share some talking points that you can use with your clients. This will help you be the calm in the storm.

The Morgan floor plan at Westcott by Lennar is a great example of how plants can breathe some l ...
Summerlin builders show off model home offices
Provided Content

The trend to work from home is on the upswing in a big way. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, as many as 25 million Americans were calling home “the office” for at least one day a week. Thanks to self-employment and flexible work schedules and options, the home office has emerged as one of the most important amenities for homebuyers. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which offers more than 160 unique floor plans, finding a home with a built-in home office or ample space for an at-home office is easy.

Capri, Pardee Homes’ new town home community within Inspirada, is now open for one-on-one and ...
Pardee to open Capri in Inspirada by private, virtual appointments
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is unveiling Capri, its newest neighborhood within Inspirada, on Saturday by private and virtual appointment. Located off Bicentennial Parkway, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards.

Mosi Gatling
Mortgage forbearance terms vary depending on lender
By Mosi Gatling Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The phrase “forbearance” has been mentioned a lot lately due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was passed by the federal government without much explanation of how it works.

Skye Canyon introduces its new Thrive@Skye program, a series of family events that encourage th ...
Skye Canyon to hold socially distant events
Provided Content

Known as a community that encourages fitness and the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon introduces its new Thrive@Skye program. Similar to events from past years that attracted thousands of attendees (Chalk and Cheers, Skye and Stars and Fit Fest), the goals remain the same: To continue to inspire all residents to enrich their lives with a series of family events that encourage the community to engage while maintaining the safety directives in place today.

The home in Scottsdale's Hilton Casitas neighborhood is listed for $1,075,000. (BHHS
Historic Scottsdale home lists for $1.1M
Provided Content

A piece of Scottsdale’s history has hit the market. Sean Cawley with Berkshire Hathaway HomesServices Arizona Properties is representing a newly renovated estate in the long-standing Hilton Casitas neighborhood listed for sale at $1,075,000. The home is at 6333 N. Scottsdale Road directly adjacent to the Hilton Scottsdale Resort Villas.