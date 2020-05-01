Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in

Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

More than 40 new homes are available for immediate sale and occupancy throughout Summerlin, including Stonegate by KB Home in the village of South Square, pictured here. (Summerlin)

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community, two new neighborhoods by Pulte Homes offer three move-in-ready homes: at Starling, the Palermo Plan spans 2,806 square feet, priced at $645.977; and the Starwood Plan spans 3,557 square feet, priced at $762,585. Nearby Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers the Saffron floor plan at approximately 2,300 square feet, priced and ready to occupy at $522,781.

Bristle Vale by KB Home offers three move-in-ready homes in two collections. One home spans 2,114 square feet and is priced at $468,170. The second home offers 1,909 square feet and is priced at $477,390. A third home offering 3,063 square feet is priced at $553,535.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers two homes ready for immediate occupancy: the Edward model spanning 1,750 square feet, priced at $404,950; and the Elbert model spanning 1,880 square feet, priced at $429,950. Also by Richmond American Homes is Scots Pine offering one move-in-ready home: the Rocco floor plan at 3,450 square feet is priced at $1,136,599.

Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers one home for immediate move-in spanning 2,372 square feet and priced at $759,995.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers one move-in-ready home spanning 3,817 square feet, priced at $1,071,775.

In The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, Los Altos by Toll Brothers offers a model home for immediate move-in. Spanning 3,350 square feet, it is priced at $1,699,995.

Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, west of the 215 Beltway and within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations. Three move-in-ready homes include two floor plans from the Moda collection. One offers 1,387 square feet, priced at $327,000; and the second offers 1,297 square feet, priced at $355,000. The third home ready for immediate occupancy from the Revo collection spans 2,027 square feet, priced at $488,900.

In the luxury village of The Ridges, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers offers a move-in-ready town home spanning 3,274 square feet, priced at $995,995.

In the village of South Square near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, Stonegate by KB Home offers two homes for immediate occupancy. One home spans 2,114 square feet, priced at $451,380. The second home spans 1,858 square feet, priced at $494,870.

Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood, offers three condominiums for immediate move-in. The first condo spans 2,334 square feet and is priced at $585,000. A second condo that offers 2,505 square feet is priced at $626,210. And the third condo, priced at $755,498, spans 2,425 square feet.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers four move-in-ready homes. One home from the Overlook collection spans 3,229 square feet, priced at $1,049,995. Three homes from the View Point collection are ready for immediate move-in. The first home spans 4,396 square feet, priced at $1,288,995; another home offers 4,410 square feet, priced at $1,179,995; and the third home features 4,692 square feet and is priced at $1,192,995.

Seven neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region offer immediate move-in homes, and all embrace the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has one move-in-ready home offering 3,263 square feet, priced at $814,425. Pardee’s Terra Luna neighborhood also offers a move-in-ready home spanning 3,144 square feet and priced at $678,495.

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes offers two homes ready for immediate occupancy. One home spans 1,737 square feet and is priced at $419,900. The second home offers 2,366 square feet, priced at $481,217.

Ironwood by Toll Brothers offers one move-in-ready home spanning 2,962 square feet, priced at $799,995. Granite Heights by Toll Brothers offers one model home, ready for immediate occupancy. Spanning 3,232 square feet, it is priced at $2,299,995.

Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes offers three luxury homes, including two upgraded models, for immediate occupancy. The Raven model spans 3,350 square feet and is priced at $1,310,207. The Ryder model home offers 3,750 square feet, priced at $1,473,410; and the Robert model home offers 4,010 square feet, priced at $1,572,389.

Skystone by Woodside Homes offers six move-in-ready homes, including three model homes with significant upgrades. The Portofino Plan model home spans 2,996 square feet, priced at $965,000. The Portofino lot No. 53 home offers 2,996 square feet, priced at $749,018. The Vernazza Plan model home is priced at $999,000, spanning 3,220 square feet. The Biella Plan lot No. 30 is 3,200 square feet, priced at $683,769. The Biella Plan model home is priced at $950,000, offering 2,934 square feet. And the Brandale Plan lot No. 52 home is 2,092 square feet, priced at $636,000.

In the village of Reverence, built exclusively by Pulte Homes on elevated land west of the 215 Beltway along the community’s scenic northernmost edge, four homes are ready for immediate move-in. A 2,450-square-foot Parklane is priced at $668,880. The Gardengate model, spanning 2,491 square feet, is priced at $636,075. The Pesaro floor plan spans 4,645 square feet, priced at $878,875. And the Modena model, spanning 2,416 square feet, is priced at $649,880.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is home to more than 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 26 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702.255.2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s.