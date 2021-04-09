Summerlin offers homes under $500,000 in more than a dozen neighborhoods

Summerlin has long been regarded as a premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time homebuyers with dozens of floor plans priced under $500,000 now available in 13 neighborhoods throughout the community.

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes priced under $500,000. Moro Rock is in Summerlin West, a new and emerging area of the community. (Summerlin)

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president for marketing for Summerlin, there has never been a better time to buy a home in Summerlin for many reasons, not the least of which is an abundance of homes designed for today’s modern families, couples and individuals — homes that are affordably priced under $500,000 while still offering access to all the amenities that create Summerlin’s hallmark lifestyle.

“Consumer preference for open floor plans, smaller footprints, indoor/outdoor living and flexible spaces are evident throughout many homes in Summerlin, today,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin was designed from inception as a multigenerational community with homes in a variety of styles, elevations and price points, and that vision is even truer today as the community continues to deliver on the promise of homeownership for a range of buyers, including first- and second-timers and those looking for exceptional value.”

Homes in Summerlin priced under $500,000 are located in six villages or districts, including Summerlin Centre, where Affinity by Taylor Morrison offers attached town homes priced from the high $300,000s in its Luna Collection. Summerlin Centre, located just west of the 215 Beltway, is home to Sagemont Park and is within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the community home to national and local retail, dining and entertainment options.

In The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village, Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison features five two-story floor plans and two single-story homes, priced from the high $300,000s to low $400,000s. The village is home to Shelley Berkeley Elementary and Bishop Gorman High School and is within minutes of nearby Faiss Middle School. The Cliffs village is also home to Oak Leaf Park, an indoor aquatic center operated by Clark County, Wet ‘n’ Wild and abundant trails.

In the village of South Square, home to abundant neighborhood retail and offering immediate access to the 215 Beltway, homes under $500,000 are available at two neighborhoods. Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified condominium community with abundant amenities and a lifestyle catering to those 55 and older, a single-story floor plan in its Haven collection is priced from the mid-$400,000s, and its Luxe collection includes a two-story home priced from the high $400,000s. At Stonegate by KB Home, five two-story floor plans are priced from the high $300,000s.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, with a major community park set to open this spring and home to Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, three neighborhoods offer homes priced under $500,000. Westcott by Lennar offers three two-story floor plans priced from the mid-$400,000s; Bristle Vale by KB Home offers 10 two-story floor plans priced from the low $400,000s; and Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers two two-story floor plans priced from the high $400,000s.

And finally, in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the newly developing area of Summerlin West, four neighborhoods offer homes priced under $500,000s. Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers both single- and two-story floor plans priced from the high $400,000s. Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes offers two duet town home floor plans priced from the high $300,000s. Cascades by Taylor Morrison offers four two- and three-story floor plans priced from the high $400,000s. And Ascent by KB Home offers six floor plans priced from the low $300,000s. Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley west of the 215 Beltway, Summerlin West boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas. Plans for Summerlin West call for schools, parks and an abundance of open space — all features typical of the community.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.