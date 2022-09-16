Summerlin offers new move-in-ready homes

Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes is one of several homes in Summerlin ready for immediate or quick move-in. Kings Canyon is in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin currently offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick occupancy or to move by year-end, dozens of new homes in a variety of styles and price points are available throughout the community.

In The Canyons village, home of one of the community’s two signature golf courses, TPC Las Vegas, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers one luxury condominium flat that will be complete by year-end. The home measures 2,323 square feet and is priced at $999,995.

In The Cliffs village, the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline and home to three schools and an indoor aquatic center, Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison offers homes ready for move-in by year-end. They measure from 1,592 square feet to 2,366 square feet and are priced from the $600,000s. Regency by Toll Brothers, an age-qualified community, offers homes that are ready now or by November. They range from 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet and are priced from the $700,000s.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is an age-qualified neighborhood in the village of South Square located just off the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive near significant neighborhood retail offerings. Trilogy offers condominium homes ready for immediate move-in along with others ready by year-end. They measure from 2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet and are priced from the $800,000s to more than $1 million.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near W. Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, and featuring Stonebridge Park and Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Heritage by Lennar offers five move-in-ready homes in this age-qualified neighborhood featuring all single-story homes. The homes measure from 1,747 square feet to 2,516 square feet and are priced from the $700,000s for the Stirling collection, or from the $900,000s for the Evander collection.

In the community’s newest area, Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout, the district of Redpoint offers homes ready for immediate or move-in by year-end.

Castellana by Taylor Morrison offers two-story homes from 2,066 square feet to 2,451 square feet, priced from the $700,000s; and one-story homes from 2,359 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the $900,000s. At Acadia Ridge by Toll Brothers, four homes are available for quick move-in. They range from 2,022 square feet to 2,824 square feet and are priced from the high $800,000s to more than $1.1 million. Savannah by Taylor Morrison offers homes ready for immediate move-in. They measure from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet and are priced from the high $700,000s to the high $900,000s. Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers move-in-ready homes from 1,650 square feet to 1,800 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s. And at Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe Homes, homes for quick move-ins are available from 2,379 square feet to 3,014 square feet, priced from the mid-$900,000s to more than $1 million.

In the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, three neighborhoods offer move-in-ready homes. Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes offers paired town homes measuring 1,520 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. And Arroyos’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes offers homes from 2,126 square feet to 2,280 square feet, priced from the $700,000s. Highline by Lennar offers five move-in-ready homes that range from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet, priced from the mid $400,000s.

And, in the new district of Kestrel, also located in Summerlin West, Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes now offers homes ready for October move-in. They range from 1,950 square feet to 2,218 square feet and are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

