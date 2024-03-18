Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Neighborhoods offering move-in-ready homes are located in the village of South Square, located south of the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive; Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway at Charleston and throughout Summerlin West in Stonebridge village and the districts of Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons,, situated on elevated topography just west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue.

Several parks and open spaces are under active development throughout Summerlin’s actively selling villages and districts including recently opened Ridge Pine Park that features a playground, adult exercise stations and shaded seating areas, as well as the first phase of Redpoint Arroyo, a linear park and trail with shaded seating, picnic areas and adult exercise stations. Redpoint Paseo, which runs alongside the westernmost neighborhoods of Redpoint, is scheduled for completion this year and features a tot-lot playground, shaded seating and adult exercise stations. Explorer Park is also scheduled for completion this year. New parks and paseos are under development in the district of Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, adding to the area’s overall vibrancy and opportunities to play and stay active outdoors.

For those seeking a lifestyle package designed for active adults ages 55 and older, Summerlin offers quick move-in homes at two distinct neighborhoods. In Stonebridge village, Heritage by Lennar has three homes available for immediate move-in. These single-story homes range from 1,237 square feet to 1,747 square feet and are priced from the $500,000s to the high $700,000s. At Trilogy by Shea Homes, there are approximately 20 move-in-ready homes available for immediate occupancy. These homes, ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,451 square feet and priced from the high $600,000s to the $900,000s, feature main-level living, elevators and ample upgrades.

Located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events, Thrive by Edward Homes in the village of Summerlin Centre offers three move-in-ready three-story town homes, ranging from 1,549 square feet to 1,835 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

Four neighborhoods in the district of Redpoint Square offering quick move-in homes include:

Obsidian by Woodside Homes has five quick move-in, three-story homes measuring from 1,355 to 1,859 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s to the low $600,000s. Two homes, ready for immediate occupancy, include a number of special upgrades such as additional storage, covered patio and appliances. One home includes $20,000 toward closing costs or rate buydown.

Also in Redpoint Square is Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes with one home available for immediate occupancy that measures 1,953 square feet, priced at $855,775. It features interior design by famed interior designer Bobby Berk, private courtyard entry and landscaped backyard. Cordillera by Toll Brothers has six move-in-ready town homes that range from 2,019 square feet to 2,354 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s to the high $800,000s. Three town homes feature rooftop decks; and all homes boast installed shutters. At Highline by Lennar, two two-story condos are available for immediate occupancy, each totaling 1,448 square feet and starting from the mid-$400,000s.

And finally, Vertex by Tri Pointes Homes, is the third Redpoint Square neighborhood with a quick move-in home. This modern town home, ready for immediate occupancy, measures 1,838 square feet with quartz kitchen countertops, double oven, modern stair rail and mirador at primary suite. It is priced at $539,586.

Three neighborhoods in the district of Kestrel offer quick move-in homes. Blacktail by Pulte Homes has one home ready for immediate occupancy that offers 2,338 square feet, with two bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced at $757,154. The neighborhood has eight other homes that will be ready this summer. They range from 2,338 square feet to 2,2,572 square feet, each with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, priced from the high $600,000s to the high $800,000s.

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, located at the northernmost end of Kestrel, offers three homes ready for move-in by late spring. Each featuring a third-floor bonus room with spacious deck, these homes are priced from the $600,000s to $800,000s ranging from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet.

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes, also located in the district of Kestrel, offers two-story homes from 2,240 square feet to 2,520 square feet with up to six bedrooms, priced from the $700,000s. Because Richmond American has a continuous building cycle, quick move-in homes are generally always available, and the builder offers financing specials.

Vireo by Woodside Homes, located in the district of Kestrel Commons, has two homes ready for immediate occupancy. One at 1,845 square feet features a deck, upgraded cabinets and flooring, priced at $624,014. The second home, with 2,094 square feet of living space, includes an oversized garage and upgraded appliances, priced at $610,084.

Nighthawk by KB Home, also located in Kestrel Commons, has one home available for immediate occupancy. This two-story home features 2,466 square feet of living space and is priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; andneighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.