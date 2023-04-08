68°F
Summerlin offers variety of new home designs

April 7, 2023 - 6:42 pm
 
Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five ...
Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five homes now available for May occupancy. (Pulte Homes)
Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has four homes ready for immediate occupancy ranging from 1,6 ...
Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has four homes ready for immediate occupancy ranging from 1,649 square feet to 2,002 square feet, priced from the mid- to high $500,000s. (Taylor Morrison)
Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers six quick move-in homes measuring from 1,355 square feet to 1 ...
Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers six quick move-in homes measuring from 1,355 square feet to 1,859 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s. (Woodside Homes)
Overlook by Tri Pointe Homes has has four quick move-in homes from 3,064 square feet to 3,254 s ...
Overlook by Tri Pointe Homes has has four quick move-in homes from 3,064 square feet to 3,254 square feet, priced from $1.349 million. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Summerlin offers more than 110 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points throughout the community that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Many single-family homes priced under $600,000 offer value for first-time or move-up buyers seeking a Summerlin address. Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers six quick move-in homes measuring from 1,355 to 1,859 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s. Highline by Lennar offers seven quick move-in condominium homes from 1,448 to 1,956 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the low $500,000s. Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has four homes ready for immediate occupancy ranging from 1,649 to 2,002 square feet, priced from the mid- to high $500,000s.

At Moro Rock and Moro Pointe by Richmond American, model homes are now available for purchase. There are two floor plans to choose from, each offering 1,510 and 1,520 square feet, respectively, priced from the $400,000s.

Several single-family homes priced from the low $600,000s to $750,000 are available for quick move-in. Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes has two homes available for immediate occupancy that measure 2,126 square feet and are priced at $706,692 and $724,934, respectively. Blacktail by Pulte Homes offers five quick move-in homes that can be closed within 30 days. They measure from 2,338 to 2,503 square feet and are priced in the high $600,000s. Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes features two floor plans with immediate availability measuring from 1,950 to 2,218 square feet and priced from $729,990 to $749,990. Cordillera by Toll Brothers has three homes ready for May and July occupancies. These homes range from 1,929 to 2,154 square feet, priced from the low $700,000s. Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has three homes ready for immediate occupancy ranging from 2,146 to 2,366 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s to the mid-$600,000s.

In the next popular move-up price range from the mid-$700,000s to under $1 million, Summerlin offers a number of quick move-in options. Savannah by Taylor Morrison has one home ready for immediate occupancy offering 2,511 square feet of living space, priced at $869,900. Castellana, also by Taylor Morrison, has three move-in ready homes from 2,511 to 2,662 square feet, priced from the high $700,000s to just under $900,000. And Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes offers two homes for immediate move-in measuring 2,131 and 2,218 square feet, respectively, and are priced at $759,990 and $769,990, respectively.

Three age-qualified neighborhoods for buyers ages 55-plus offer move-in-ready homes. Trilogy by Shea Homes has one condominium with immediate availability measuring 2,236 square feet and priced at $999,999. At Heritage by Lennar, 14 homes are move-in ready ranging from 1,232 to 2,516 square feet and are priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million. At Regency by Toll Brothers, five homes offering quick occupancy range from 1,665 to 1,792 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s.

Move-in ready luxury homes priced over $1 million include Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes with five homes now available for May occupancy. These homes span 4,392 to 4,706 square feet and are priced from $1.4 million to $1.7 million. Tri Pointe Homes offers two neighborhoods with immediate availability or for June occupancy — Overlook and Kings Canyon. Overlook has four quick move-in homes from 3,064 to 3,254 square feet, priced from $1.349 million; and Kings Canyon has three homes ready now or by April that measure 3,014 to 3,686 square feet, priced from $1.1 million to more than $1.3 million. Mira Villa by Toll Brothers features three luxury condominiums that are move-in-ready or for July occupancy ranging from 2,052 to 2,323 square feet, priced from just over $1 million to $1.296 million.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

