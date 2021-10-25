Summerlin provides outdoor living space

A unique feature and growing in popularity are front balconies that grace the front of a home’s exterior, providing a vantage point, as well as adding architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering front-facing balconies. (Summerlin)

In Summerlin, homebuilders are required to incorporate at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into the design of their homes. That means Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias, balconies, sun decks, porches and rooftop decks.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, seamless indoor-outdoor living has long been a hallmark of homes in the community, and the new trend of front balconies is the next evolution of design that brings the outdoors in for more experiential living.

“It’s a lot more fun to be outside,” Bisterfeldt said. “Front balconies not only invite residents to step outside more often, they add extra interest. Plus, Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers views from many vantage points and front-facing balconies can help to take advantage of the community’s location along the elevated western rim of the valley adjacent Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”

In the new district of Redpoint Square west of the 215 Beltway and overlooking the valley on elevated topography are three neighborhoods with homes that include front balconies. Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers five floor plans, each with a unique configuration of balconies on multiple sides. Obsidian ranges from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet in two- and three-story elevations, priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, offers paired, two-story homes with two floor plans at 1,510 square feet and 1,520 square feet, priced from $400,000s. Front-of-house balconies at Moro Pointe extend living space, making these contemporary homes even more desirable and experiential.

Ascent by KB Home, also in Redpoint Square, offers town home living with private balconies in six floor plans ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,860 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s.

Sandalwood by Tri Pointe Homes in the village of Stonebridge, offers six floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, with balconies throughout to take advantage of Stonebridge’s exceptional location adjacent Red Rock Canyon and overlooking the valley. Stonebridge homes range from 2,821 square feet to 4,454 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to more than $ 1 million.

At Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa village, ten single- and two-story floor plans offer an abundance of outdoor living options, including front-facing balconies. Homes range from 3,236 square feet to 5,007 square feet, priced from over $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square offers condominium living for ages 55-plus with nine floor plans ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

And finally, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village, also offers condominium living with abundant balconies with all single-story elevations. Floor plans range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet, priced from the $900,000s to more than $1 million.

“With the area’s natural beauty and the community’s gorgeous parks, trails, golf courses and streetscapes, it’s no wonder most residents want to spend as much time as possible outside, starting with their own home,” Bisterfeldt said.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.