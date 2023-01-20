Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994.

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994. With 782 new home sales, Summerlin comes in at No. 9 on the list.

According to Karl Pischke, principal, RCLCO Consulting, Summerlin leads all ranked master-planned communities in terms of total appearances on its national best-selling MPC list, with over 26 years in the top 25. That includes a top-10 appearance each year from 1994 to 2007, followed by a top-10 appearance each year since 2015, and a top-three appearance from 2018 to 2021.

“That’s a very impressive run and a distinction held by no other MPC in the country,” Pischke said.

“Summerlin’s remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s top-selling communities continues, despite a softening of the home sales market across the country in 2022,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas region of The Howard Hughes Corp. “Summerlin’s enduring success is due in large part to its thoughtful master plan that ensures the community continues to unfold to the high standards originally envisioned more than 33 years ago, while remaining nimble and flexible to respond to changing consumer preferences and market demands. 2022 was a stellar year for Summerlin with nine new neighborhood openings, and exciting new additions to Downtown Summerlin that included a new Class-A office building, more luxury apartment homes and new retailers. As the community’s central gathering place and destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, Downtown Summerlin significantly enhances the quality of life enjoyed by Summerlin residents.”

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes by many of the nation's top homebuilders are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.