Summerlin ranks No. 3 in nation for fourth straight year

Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has ranked No. 3 for the fourth year in a row on RCLCO’s national report of new home sales in 2021. Summerlin is once again the highest-ranking master-planned community in Nevada on the annual list, showing an increase in yearly home sales of over 13 percent, with 1,619 new homes sold in 2021.

According to Karl Pischke, principal with RCLCO Consulting, which has been ranking master plans since 1994, Summerlin leads all actively ranked communities in total appearances on the national best-selling list, with more than 25 years ranking within the top 25. That includes a top 10 appearance each year from 1994 to 2007, followed by a top 10 appearance each year since 2015, and a top three appearance in each of the past four years.

“That’s a very impressive run and a distinction held by no other MPC (master-planned community) in the country,” he said.

“Summerlin continues its remarkable story of enduring success with another year of strong momentum in sales and new development that keeps this exceptional community appealing to homebuyers, businesses and investors,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Particularly as Downtown Summerlin continues to expand its office offerings and capitalize on the national trend to move workplaces closer to home, more residents will enjoy shorter daily commutes, further enhancing overall quality of life.”

The districts of Kestrel and Kestrel Commons located west of the 215 Beltway and south of Lake Mead Boulevard will begin to take shape in 2022 with seven new neighborhoods from top-ranked national homebuilders, including Taylor Morrison, Woodside Homes, Pulte Homes, Richmond American Homes, KB Home and Toll Brothers. Ongoing residential development will continue in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square, also located in Summerlin West.

“Summerlin’s new housing development continues to meet the demands of a wide range of market segments, from millennials to empty nesters and retirees,” Orrock said. “While single-family homes in all sizes continue their popularity, consumer preferences are expanding to include a desire for smaller footprints to accommodate a more experiential lifestyle. That’s why we are offering a greater variety of housing options as Summerlin continues to develop.”

Summerlin’s signature parks and trail system will continue to unfold in Summerlin West with new open spaces planned for 2022, including Redpoint Arroyo, a 9-acre park that will include walking trails, recreational turf areas, pedestrian bridge, shaded seating, open picnic area and adult exercise stations. Open spaces and parks within Summerlin West, set at the foothills of the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, create a deeper connection to nature with ease of access for residents and are designed in line with water conservation directives such as water-smart irrigation controllers and drought-tolerant plants like Bermuda grass.

At Downtown Summerlin — the community’s urban core and popular retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination — ongoing development of 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story Class-A office building will continue in 2022, along with ongoing construction of Tanager Echo, which will add nearly 300 more residential units to Downtown Summerlin’s luxury apartment offerings.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

“We continue to see people and businesses moving to Summerlin to take advantage of the outstanding quality of life that our community provides,” Orrock said. “We will continue to accelerate development to meet the growing demand for residential land and offer exceptionally high-quality product at every price point for all segments of the market — from millennials to empty nesters and retirees. The price per acre of land at Summerlin continues to increase, and momentum in new home sales is a great indicator of what is to come for this incredible community.”

