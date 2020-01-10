Summerlin ranks No. 3 nationwide in new home sales

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

Summerlin has been ranked as the No. 3 best-selling master-planned community in the country for 2019. (Summerlin)

Following 2019 milestone development headlined by the continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin, the opening and storied inaugural year of Las Vegas Ballpark, and the addition of seven new neighborhoods, Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., maintained its position as the No. 3 bestselling master-planned community in the country for 2019.

The list was ranked by RCLCO, a leading national real estate consultant, which has been ranking master plans since 1994. The ranking is determined by number of new home sales. In 2019, 1,320 new homes were sold in Summerlin.

RCLCO also ranked the top communities for the decade, based on the number of times they appeared on the top 10 list over the past 10 years. Summerlin comes in at No. 6 for the decade with five top 10 appearances since 2010.

According to Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, Summerlin has appeared on its annual list 24 times since the company began tracking 26 years ago.

“The community was ranked No. 1 as the nation’s top-selling MPC eight times between 1994 and 2002, putting Summerlin in the company of only a handful of communities nationwide to enjoy such remarkable and sustained success,” he said.

“Among the top 10 bestselling communities in 2019, Summerlin maintains its position as the bestselling MPC in Nevada, a testament to the community’s enduring appeal given that Summerlin is now entering its fourth decade of development.”

According to RCLCO’s report, true master-planned communities, such as Summerlin, are developed from a comprehensive plan by a master developer and incorporate a variety of housing types, sizes and prices with shared common space, amenities and a vital public realm.

The best examples are developed with a strong vision and comprehensive plan that guide development and unify the community through distinctive signage, wayfinding, entry features, landscaping and architectural and design standards.

Master plans foster an environment within which generations can live better in terms of housing and community, and many offer educational opportunities, neighborhood shopping and services, and employment centers to complement the residential neighborhoods.

The report concludes that although rooted in a vision, the most resilient communities have flexible master plans that are environmentally sensitive, market responsive and nurture the lifestyles of their residents.

In 2020, 10 neighborhoods are expected to open in Summerlin, including several in Redpoint, a new Summerlin village that will embrace a contemporary version of traditional Spanish architecture.

Located west of the 215 Beltway along the northern border of Far Hills Drive, Redpoint signals the dawn of a new era in Summerlin where the focus is shifting to create higher-density residential districts but still designed in harmony with the surrounding natural environment.

Homes in the new neighborhoods include a mix of single-family detached homes, town homes, condominiums, attached two-story duplexes and a small single-family detached product with a mix of front- and alley-facing garages.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of Summerlin, the community is increasing its focus on expanding its inventory of homes designed to meet the demands of a wide range of market segments, from millennials to empty nesters and retirees.

“While single-family homes in all sizes continue their popularity, consumer preferences are expanding to include a desire for smaller footprints to accommodate a more experiential lifestyle,” Orrock said. “We expect to offer a greater variety of housing options as Summerlin continues its development west of the 215 Beltway.”

Other anticipated development highlights for 2020 include the completion of Stonebridge Park, a major 12-acre village park; the official opening of the Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Area Command in late January; commencement of development on a new Clark County Fire Station near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive; and development of Downtown Summerlin, the community’s walkable urban center, which is home to more than 125 retail and restaurant brands, entertainment venues, office towers and two luxury apartment communities.

Downtown Summerlin also features Las Vegas Ballpark — home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional baseball team — and City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights. And planning for a third Class-A office building, Three Summerlin, is expected to get underway in 2020.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages.

Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for information.