Summerlin remains No. 3 in nation

Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ranked No. 3 nationally for new home sales in a 2021 midyear ranking by national real estate consultant, RCLCO. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of the country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

With 962 new home sales for 2021 as of June 30, which represents a 50 percent increase in home sales over midyear 2020, Summerlin is the only master-planned community in Nevada to place on the list’s top five.

Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas region of The Howard Hughes Corp., said: “Summerlin is ideally positioned to simultaneously provide access to offices, culture, entertainment and the sought-after urban amenities that attract both potential residents and CEOs looking not just for a new office building but for an expertly planned community that promotes a better live/work balance for valued employees.”

“Summerlin’s remarkable midyear 2021 ranking is a testament to how homes have taken on a new meaning — not just as places to live, but where families work, learn and play,” Orrock said. “Thanks to our roster of the nation’s top homebuilders and a robust infrastructure that includes more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, Summerlin has remained well-positioned to meet the needs of residents and families seeking quality of life outside of dense cities — and to be the solution for CEO’s looking to provide employees the opportunity to buy a home in a community that lies within a beautiful natural setting and reduces the office commute time.”

According to Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, Summerlin is in the company of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades — appearing on the annual list 22 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994. “The Howard Hughes Corp. continues to hit a home run with Summerlin,” Logan said.

The Howard Hughes Corp.’s continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin is a key driver of home sales, providing the walkable urban core that people are seeking today as they consider their ideal lifestyle environment.

Downtown Summerlin offers 400 acres of shopping, dining, sports, entertainment and open space positioned among luxurious multifamily rental complexes and multiple office buildings — such as the new developments of Tanager Echo and 1700 Pavilion, which are both exhibiting the strong momentum that will continue to accelerate the growth of the Summerlin region.

“Our new development in Summerlin West is a great example of how we are meeting growing consumer demand and offering the community’s most diverse offering of homes to date,” Orrock said. “We have always been uniquely positioned to adapt quickly to growing demand and changing needs. Our approximately 5,000 acres of remaining developable land create significant future opportunities for us to continue to expand on the Summerlin vision.”

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin continues to deliver more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin is offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.