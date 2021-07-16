106°F
Summerlin remains No. 3 in nation

July 16, 2021 - 2:45 pm
 
Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ...
Sagemont Park is one of more than 250 parks in the master-planned community of Summerlin, which ranked No. 3 nationally for new home sales in a 2021 midyear ranking by national real estate consultant, RCLCO. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., marked the first half of 2021 with strong new home sales, earning the No. 3 spot nationally on a list of the country’s best-selling master plans, according to a report released by national real estate consultant, RCLCO.

With 962 new home sales for 2021 as of June 30, which represents a 50 percent increase in home sales over midyear 2020, Summerlin is the only master-planned community in Nevada to place on the list’s top five.

Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas region of The Howard Hughes Corp., said: “Summerlin is ideally positioned to simultaneously provide access to offices, culture, entertainment and the sought-after urban amenities that attract both potential residents and CEOs looking not just for a new office building but for an expertly planned community that promotes a better live/work balance for valued employees.”

“Summerlin’s remarkable midyear 2021 ranking is a testament to how homes have taken on a new meaning — not just as places to live, but where families work, learn and play,” Orrock said. “Thanks to our roster of the nation’s top homebuilders and a robust infrastructure that includes more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, Summerlin has remained well-positioned to meet the needs of residents and families seeking quality of life outside of dense cities — and to be the solution for CEO’s looking to provide employees the opportunity to buy a home in a community that lies within a beautiful natural setting and reduces the office commute time.”

According to Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, Summerlin is in the company of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades — appearing on the annual list 22 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994. “The Howard Hughes Corp. continues to hit a home run with Summerlin,” Logan said.

The Howard Hughes Corp.’s continuing evolution of Downtown Summerlin is a key driver of home sales, providing the walkable urban core that people are seeking today as they consider their ideal lifestyle environment.

Downtown Summerlin offers 400 acres of shopping, dining, sports, entertainment and open space positioned among luxurious multifamily rental complexes and multiple office buildings — such as the new developments of Tanager Echo and 1700 Pavilion, which are both exhibiting the strong momentum that will continue to accelerate the growth of the Summerlin region.

“Our new development in Summerlin West is a great example of how we are meeting growing consumer demand and offering the community’s most diverse offering of homes to date,” Orrock said. “We have always been uniquely positioned to adapt quickly to growing demand and changing needs. Our approximately 5,000 acres of remaining developable land create significant future opportunities for us to continue to expand on the Summerlin vision.”

Now in its 31st year of development, Summerlin continues to deliver more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin is offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

1
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
2
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
3
Listing for Laughlin hotel-casino 'unauthorized,' removed
4
Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces
5
Nevada adds more than 900 new coronavirus cases, double-digit deaths
Shadow Crest by Beazer Homes will hold a grand opening in Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Mesquite age-qualified community
Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Shadow Crest at Mesquite on July 31- Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shadow Crest is an age-qualified community that will feature 68 single-family homes on a 13-acre site in the Highlands Vista master plan at the intersection of Hardy Way and Hilltop Trail. It is 90 minutes from Las Vegas, and the gated community is situated near the Interstate 15 freeway and Mesquite shopping, dining and recreation.

The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf & Food Festival will be held Sept. 3-5. All proceeds wi ...
Lake Las Vegas to host golf, food festival Sept. 3-5
Labor Day Weekend just got a lot more relaxing. The Visit Henderson Lake Las Vegas Golf Food Festival, one of Lake Las Vegas’ top annual events, returns to Reflection Bay Golf Club from Sept. 3-5.

Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for s ...
Richmond American offers homes at Cadence
Richmond American Homes’ Tessitura and Verismo neighborhoods each have model homes left for sale. With two-story and ranch-style options available, the neighborhoods have both been popular among homebuyers, offering sought-after amenities and deluxe upgrades.

A midtown Las Vegas vintage apartment building at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartm ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 10
Camino Verde Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment, development and asset management company, has acquired Camino 2630 Apartments in midtown Las Vegas. The community at 2630 Sherwood St. is the fifth vintage apartment building the firm has purchased to refurbish in the neighborhood.

Tri Pointe Homes Tri Pointe Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin - both in stunning loca ...
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin neighborhoods with views
Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin — both in stunning locations. Sandalwood is in the village of Stonebridge that is set against the dramatic and scenic backdrop of nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. And Terra Luna Ridge is in The Cliffs village, aptly named for its picturesque and spectacular ridgeline.

The Nevada Press Foundation has listed its headquarters building at 102 N. Curry St. in downtow ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 3
Las Vegas residents are invited to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday at America’s Birthday Party Parade: A Summerlin Community Celebration on July 3 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

Matt Frankel
How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market
By Matt Frankel Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.

Shea Homes offers Trilogy in the village of South Square within Summerlin. Trilogy is designed ...
Shea Homes offers Trilogy in Summerlin
Shea Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Trilogy in the village of South Square. Trilogy is designed for active adults, ages 55-plus, and features three collections of attached homes offering 11 floor plans in one- and two-story elevations with paired, courtyard or vertical duplex designs.

This month, Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist Jorge Olivera Castillo and his wife, huma ...
Juhl high-rise to host to Cuban writer Jorge Olivera Castillo
Jorge Olivera Castillo, a Cuban poet, fiction-writer and journalist, takes up a five-month residency in downtown Las Vegas this month. His arrival is emblematic of the city’s longstanding commitment to freedom of expression for artists and writers and is made possible by a collaboration between Juhl — the iconic downtown condo tower that spans an entire city block — and the City of Asylum program, a project of the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute.