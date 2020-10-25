Summerlin residents vote for favorites in poll

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2020 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Among the 2020 Best of Summerlin winners, determined by a popular online vote, is the Best Weekend Activity: hiking at nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. (Summerlin)

Via an online vote, community residents and the public named favorites from finalists in each of 17 categories. While some names are repeats from previous years, new names appear on the list as the community continues to grow.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “The Best of Summerlin competition is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners. And winners are proud to showcase their Best of Summerlin designation all yearlong. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo proudly displayed at your favorite community spot.”

Best of Summerlin 2020 winners include:

■ Best Park — Fox Hill Park

■ Best School Spirit — Bonner Elementary School

■ Best Place to Work out — Lifetime Athletic

■ Best Doctor — Dr. Jennifer Mallinger, Mallinger Family Eye Care

■ Best Veterinarian — Town Center Animal Hospital

■ Best Local Restaurant — John Cutter’s Tavern

■ Best Public Golf Course — TPC Las Vegas

■ Most Romantic Restaurant — Vintner Grill

■ Best Kids’ Menu — BJ’s Brewhouse

■ Best Small Retail — Las Vegas Cyclery

■ Best Large Retail — Costco

■ Best Place to Dine with a Dog — Lazy Dog at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Community Event — Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

■ Best Kids Athletic Program — Dance Dynamics at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Jeweler — Zales at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Weekend Activity — Hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Takeout Menu — Rachel’s in The Trails Village Center

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.