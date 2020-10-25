68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Provided Content

Summerlin residents vote for favorites in poll

Provided Content
October 25, 2020 - 10:02 am
 

The results are in! The master-planned community, home to more than 100,000 residents, announces its 2020 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about living in Summerlin.

Via an online vote, community residents and the public named favorites from finalists in each of 17 categories. While some names are repeats from previous years, new names appear on the list as the community continues to grow.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “The Best of Summerlin competition is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners. And winners are proud to showcase their Best of Summerlin designation all yearlong. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo proudly displayed at your favorite community spot.”

Best of Summerlin 2020 winners include:

■ Best Park — Fox Hill Park

■ Best School Spirit — Bonner Elementary School

■ Best Place to Work out — Lifetime Athletic

■ Best Doctor — Dr. Jennifer Mallinger, Mallinger Family Eye Care

■ Best Veterinarian — Town Center Animal Hospital

■ Best Local Restaurant — John Cutter’s Tavern

■ Best Public Golf Course — TPC Las Vegas

■ Most Romantic Restaurant — Vintner Grill

■ Best Kids’ Menu — BJ’s Brewhouse

■ Best Small Retail — Las Vegas Cyclery

■ Best Large Retail — Costco

■ Best Place to Dine with a Dog — Lazy Dog at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Community Event — Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

■ Best Kids Athletic Program — Dance Dynamics at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Jeweler — Zales at Downtown Summerlin

■ Best Weekend Activity — Hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Takeout Menu — Rachel’s in The Trails Village Center

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
Police say man threw 2-month-old from 2nd floor
2
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
Without mask (but with glove) Michael Jackson is back
3
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
Caesars board member stepping down immediately
4
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
Cher, Rep. Susie Lee host early voting rally in southwest Las Vegas
5
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Circa’s staggered hotel, casino opening, now part of Derek Stevens’ legacy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cadence Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson caters to dog owners with the Dakota ...
Cadence caters to Fido and friends
Provided Content

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Bur ...
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
Provided Content

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully custom ...
Summerlin loves our dogs
Provided Content

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
Provided Content

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event will feature a series of activitie ...
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off
Provided Content

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
Provided Content

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.