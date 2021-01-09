57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summerlin retains No. 3 spot in nation for new home sales

Provided Content
January 9, 2021 - 8:59 am
 
Summerlin has retained its No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 based on new home sales, according ...
Summerlin has retained its No. 3 ranking nationally for 2020 based on new home sales, according to real estate consultant, RCLCO. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has retained its No. 3 ranking for new home sales in 2020 by RCLCO, national real estate consultant that has been ranking master-planned communities, or MPCs since 1994. Summerlin also held the No. 3 position in 2019. The ranking is determined by new home sales, and in 2020, 1,456 new homes were sold in Summerlin, 136 more than 2019, a more than 10 percent increase, and a remarkable achievement given the pandemic of 2020 and its significant economic impact on Las Vegas.

“Summerlin’s exceptional and sustained performance throughout 2020 is due in large part to the fact that MPCs are proven to better hold their value during times of crisis, when there’s historically been a flight to quality,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp.

“With the reprioritization of values triggered by the pandemic, the concept of home — and a quality work-life experience — has never been more important. Summerlin’s active, healthy lifestyle is the ultimate perk for both home and office. Particularly as Downtown Summerlin continues to expand its office offerings and capitalize on the national trend to move workplaces closer to home, more residents will enjoy shorter daily commutes, further enhancing overall quality of life,” he said.

During 2020, Summerlin headline development included the opening of 10 new neighborhoods, including several in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape with the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square leading the way.

Other 2020 highlights included the opening of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Summerlin Area Command, planning for additional Class-A office and luxury apartment homes at Downtown Summerlin, and the opening of 15 new stores and restaurants at Downtown Summerlin, including such notables as Jing, Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, Anthropologie, Hollister + Gilley Hicks, Casper, Sikara MedSpa, Benyeh, among others. Downtown Summerlin will continue its evolution as a premier live/work environment with new developments to be announced soon and adding new names to its retail lineup, including Free People.

This year, more than a dozen new neighborhoods are expected to open in the community, most of them in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square with one in the village of Stonebridge and the other in Summerlin Centre. A major 10-acre village park in Stonebridge is also expected to be complete in spring 2021.

According to Orrock, Summerlin West signals the dawn of a new era in the community where the focus is shifting to create higher-density residential districts but still designed in harmony with the surrounding natural environment. Homes in these new neighborhoods include a mix of single-family detached homes of all sizes, town homes, attached two-story duplexes and a mix of front- and alley-facing garages.

“Our goal is to meet the demands of a wide range of market segments, from millennials to empty-nesters and retirees,” Orrock said. “While single-family homes in all sizes continue their popularity, consumer preferences are expanding to include a desire for smaller footprints to accommodate a more experiential lifestyle. We expect to offer a greater variety of housing options as Summerlin continues its development west of the 215 Beltway.”

Summerlin currently offers nearly 160 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged. Please check with each builder before visiting.

MOST READ
1
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
Owner of Rio hints at what’s next for the off-Strip suite property
2
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
3
2 dead, no arrests made in homicide near Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, no arrests made in homicide near Las Vegas Strip
4
Democratic group calls on Black to resign from Assembly
Democratic group calls on Black to resign from Assembly
5
Massive mixed-use complex in southwest will take years to finish
Massive mixed-use complex in southwest will take years to finish
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the 2021 Southern Nevada Home Builders Associat ...
Southern Nevada Home Builders Association announces 2021 board
Provided Content

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10. The event, which takes place annually to gather members of the homebuilding industry and celebrate successes of the passing year, announced official appointments of those who would be leading the charge on each organization’s board of directors in 2021.

Beazer Homes opens Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Jan. 16 ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Meadowbrook in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host a grand opening event for Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

With the start of the new year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifesty ...
Fitness a way of life in Summerlin
Provided Content

For residents of Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

Varenna by Woodside Homes in Lake Las Vegas offers two single-story floor plans up to 1,904 squ ...
Neighborhoods open in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas has recently welcomed several new neighborhoods to the Best of Las Vegas award-winning Henderson master plan. From intimate single-story to spacious semi-custom homes, there is something for everyone at this unique lakeside resort community.

Summerlin residents can recycle their real Christmas tree Dec. 26-Jan. 15. The annual Christmas ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

In the tradition of regifting, Summerlin residents are encouraged to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over.

Cadence On Fortissimo Street, a family of polar bears lines the front yard of this year’s to ...
Holiday lights competition heats up at Cadence
Provided Content

Residents at Cadence are making their neighborhood merry and bright with a friendly competition for holiday adornments.

Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make la ...
Taylor Morrison spreads a little joy in Vegas
Provided Content

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

Ascent by KB Home opens in Redpoint Square, a new district in the master-planned community of S ...
KB Home opens Ascent in Summerlin
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest district, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the area boasts a growing number of actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Ascent by KB Home.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Build ...
Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.