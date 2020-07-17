Summerlin showcases variety of home designs

The master-planned community of Summerlin is teeming with options for those who prefer first-floor master bedrooms and suites. While most are located within single-story floor plans, several two-story floor plans also offer first-floor master bedrooms, bringing the total number of options in Summerlin to more than 100 — located throughout 25 neighborhoods within nine of the community’s actively selling villages.

Regency by Toll Brothers in The Cliffs village and Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre offer first-floor master suites. (Summerlin)

Summerlin offer first-floor master suites, including Sandalwood by Pardee Homes in the village of Stonebridge. (Pardee Homes)

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing of Summerlin, that means there are homes with first-floor master bedrooms and suites in nearly every corner of the community.

“Many of today’s homebuyers prefer first-floor master bedrooms and suites for obvious reasons. They make great guest rooms; they offer easy access; they can be easily converted into office space or other uses; and they are ideal for buyers seeking their forever homes with the anticipation they will age in place and remain in the comfort of their homes as long as possible. A second-floor bedroom accessed by stairs simply doesn’t work for the longer-term view of many homebuyers who prefer single-story living, especially when it comes to their bedroom.”

First-floor bedrooms also offer the opportunity to enjoy indoor-outdoor living via sliders and connecting courtyards. They offer greater privacy in multistory homes, creating distance between parents and older children, or giving aging grandparents or extended family a place of their own — a growing trend as multigenerational living is on the upswing.

According to Bisterfeldt, homes with first-floor master bedrooms and suites typically sell faster and command higher sales prices given all their advantages.

In Summerlin, first-floor master bedrooms are offered at Mira Villa condominiums and flats by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village. Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square offers a multitude of first-floor master bedrooms, while Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa also offers first-floor master suites in both single- and two-story elevations.

In The Cliffs village, five neighborhoods offer first-floor master bedrooms in nearly 20 floor plans. They include Regency by Toll Brothers, which is an age-qualified community; Granite Heights by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge and Terra Luna by Pardee Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, a luxury town home neighborhood in The Ridges offers first-floor master suites, as does Santa Rosa Bellamar by Lennar, a town home neighborhood in The Paseos village. Both two- and single-story town home floor plans at Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre also offer first-floor bedroom options.

In the village of Stonebridge, eight neighborhoods offer more than 30 floor plans with first-floor master bedrooms. They include Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes, Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes, Graycliff by Lennar, Bristle Vale by KB Home, Sandalwood by Pardee Homes and Foxtail and Starling by Pulte Homes.

And finally, Reverence, a Summerlin village built exclusively by Pulte Homes, offers 10 floor plans in three collections that include first-floor master bedroom suites.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.