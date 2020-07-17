108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Provided Content

Summerlin showcases variety of home designs

Provided Content
July 17, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

The master-planned community of Summerlin is teeming with options for those who prefer first-floor master bedrooms and suites. While most are located within single-story floor plans, several two-story floor plans also offer first-floor master bedrooms, bringing the total number of options in Summerlin to more than 100 — located throughout 25 neighborhoods within nine of the community’s actively selling villages.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing of Summerlin, that means there are homes with first-floor master bedrooms and suites in nearly every corner of the community.

“Many of today’s homebuyers prefer first-floor master bedrooms and suites for obvious reasons. They make great guest rooms; they offer easy access; they can be easily converted into office space or other uses; and they are ideal for buyers seeking their forever homes with the anticipation they will age in place and remain in the comfort of their homes as long as possible. A second-floor bedroom accessed by stairs simply doesn’t work for the longer-term view of many homebuyers who prefer single-story living, especially when it comes to their bedroom.”

First-floor bedrooms also offer the opportunity to enjoy indoor-outdoor living via sliders and connecting courtyards. They offer greater privacy in multistory homes, creating distance between parents and older children, or giving aging grandparents or extended family a place of their own — a growing trend as multigenerational living is on the upswing.

According to Bisterfeldt, homes with first-floor master bedrooms and suites typically sell faster and command higher sales prices given all their advantages.

In Summerlin, first-floor master bedrooms are offered at Mira Villa condominiums and flats by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village. Trilogy by Shea Homes in the village of South Square offers a multitude of first-floor master bedrooms, while Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in The Mesa also offers first-floor master suites in both single- and two-story elevations.

In The Cliffs village, five neighborhoods offer first-floor master bedrooms in nearly 20 floor plans. They include Regency by Toll Brothers, which is an age-qualified community; Granite Heights by Toll Brothers; Nova Ridge and Terra Luna by Pardee Homes; and Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison.

Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, a luxury town home neighborhood in The Ridges offers first-floor master suites, as does Santa Rosa Bellamar by Lennar, a town home neighborhood in The Paseos village. Both two- and single-story town home floor plans at Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre also offer first-floor bedroom options.

In the village of Stonebridge, eight neighborhoods offer more than 30 floor plans with first-floor master bedrooms. They include Shadow Point by Toll Brothers, Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes, Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes, Graycliff by Lennar, Bristle Vale by KB Home, Sandalwood by Pardee Homes and Foxtail and Starling by Pulte Homes.

And finally, Reverence, a Summerlin village built exclusively by Pulte Homes, offers 10 floor plans in three collections that include first-floor master bedroom suites.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
2
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
OSHA fines 7 Nevada businesses for violating coronavirus safety rules
3
Parents miss court dates in child’s death; vigil gets heated
Parents miss court dates in child’s death; vigil gets heated
4
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
Man accused of stealing $8M in virus relief money, gambling in Las Vegas
5
Vegas resort entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies
Vegas resort entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 4.5-acre residential mountainside lot in Paradise Valley, Arizona, sold for $4.1 million. The ...
Arizona mountainside homesite sells for $4.1M
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties recently closed the sale of a 4.5-acre residential site in Paradise Valley, one of Arizona’s most sought-after communities. The property at 5801 N. Yucca Road sold for $4.1 million.

Through the end of July, Seasons Grocery & Deli at the Village in Lake Las Vegas is accepting n ...
Lake Las Vegas to host book drive
Provided Content

This month, Lake Las Vegas is helping to Spread the Word with a book drive to benefit a Henderson-based children’s literacy nonprofit. Seasons Grocery & Deli, Lake Las Vegas Water Sports and the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club are accepting new and gently used book donations throughout the month of July to benefit Spread The Word Nevada.

Ed Vance
COVID-19 will reshape how communities are designed
By Edward A. Vance Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The way we design, build and inhabit cities may never be the same. The new restrictions placed on society have provided a catalyst to rethink much of what we take for granted in the built environment.

ShareDOWNTOWN apartment complex opens
Provided Content

ShareDOWNTOWN, a brand-new residential apartment complex in the burgeoning Arts District of downtown Las Vegas that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces has seen significant interest from prospective renters in just the first weeks it has been open.

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summe ...
Toll Brothers offers decorated model homes
Provided Content

Toll Brothers is selling some of its professionally decorated model homes at three of its Summerlin and Inspirada communities. It is a rare occasion when professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes go on the market.

Brad Brown opened his mobile flooring showroom right before the COVID-19 crisis hit. (Floor Cov ...
Summerlin couple opens mobile flooring showroom just before pandemic
Provided Content

Having launched a new business in late February, Brad and Kylee Brown are facing once-in-a generation challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead and looking for the silver lining in the gray clouds.

Pulte Homes has opened a new neighborhood in Summerlin's Stonebridge village. It features two ...
Pulte opens Starling in Summerlin
Provided Content

Starling by Pulte Homes is open in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Featuring two collections of two-story homes, Starling offers five unique floor plans with spacious gathering places, sunlit kitchens and rear-covered loggias. Starling homes are priced from the low $500,000s.

Prices in Beazer Homes' Burson communities in Pahrump start in the low $200,000s. (Mark Skalny/ ...
Beazer showcases Burson communities this weekend
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned communities on July 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.