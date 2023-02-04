Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle

For Summerlin residents there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

With the start of each new year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, the master-planned community that rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin’s amenities include more than 200 miles of the award-winning Summerlin Trail System that beckon walkers and joggers; 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses; and last but not least, access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that is also one of the valley’s most popular cycling spots.

“It’s that time of year when many are recommitting themselves to getting and staying fit,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“Summerlin is designed to encourage and accommodate an active, healthy lifestyle. In addition to outdoor amenities, Summerlin boasts community centers that offer group fitness classes including Pilates, weight training and martial arts year-round. Everyone, regardless of the time of year, can maintain a healthy lifestyle in Summerlin.”

Several of Summerlin’s special events are geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin: an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby conservation area. This year, Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 22; more information is on Summerlin.com.

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination with a growing number of office buildings and luxury apartments, is home to multiple fitness facilities, including Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, with Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics. Fitness on the Lawn takes place regularly when weather permits, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages. Fit4Mom Las Vegas offers outdoor classes on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin each week.

The Summerlin Trail System, comprised of four types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 200 miles, the Summerlin Trail connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling.

While four of the community’s outdoor pools are closed during the winter, the Indoor Aquatic Center at Faiss Park is open year-round. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. Given the number of parks with ballfields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant.

Finally, golf is yet another sport for which the community of Summerlin is known. Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas.

TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Shriners Children’s Open, scheduled for Oct. 9-15 this year. Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there is a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone.

“Summerlin creates opportunities for children and adults to have fun and stay active,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin isn’t just a master-planned community, it’s a way of life.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. With all of those already mentioned, the list includes 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship, and the home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.