Summerlin supports fitness lifestyle

February 3, 2023 - 4:00 pm
 
In Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant ...
In Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities. (Summerlin)

With the start of each new year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. For residents of Summerlin, the master-planned community that rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are many opportunities to stay active, thanks to the community’s abundant recreational amenities.

Summerlin’s amenities include more than 200 miles of the award-winning Summerlin Trail System that beckon walkers and joggers; 300-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses; and last but not least, access to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that is also one of the valley’s most popular cycling spots.

“It’s that time of year when many are recommitting themselves to getting and staying fit,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“Summerlin is designed to encourage and accommodate an active, healthy lifestyle. In addition to outdoor amenities, Summerlin boasts community centers that offer group fitness classes including Pilates, weight training and martial arts year-round. Everyone, regardless of the time of year, can maintain a healthy lifestyle in Summerlin.”

Several of Summerlin’s special events are geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin: an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby conservation area. This year, Tour de Summerlin is scheduled for April 22; more information is on Summerlin.com.

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination with a growing number of office buildings and luxury apartments, is home to multiple fitness facilities, including Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, with Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics. Fitness on the Lawn takes place regularly when weather permits, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages. Fit4Mom Las Vegas offers outdoor classes on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin each week.

The Summerlin Trail System, comprised of four types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 200 miles, the Summerlin Trail connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling.

While four of the community’s outdoor pools are closed during the winter, the Indoor Aquatic Center at Faiss Park is open year-round. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. Given the number of parks with ballfields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant.

Finally, golf is yet another sport for which the community of Summerlin is known. Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas.

TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Shriners Children’s Open, scheduled for Oct. 9-15 this year. Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there is a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone.

“Summerlin creates opportunities for children and adults to have fun and stay active,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin isn’t just a master-planned community, it’s a way of life.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. With all of those already mentioned, the list includes 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship, and the home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Talus at Kyle Canyon community by KB Home in northwest Las Vegas offers homes that start in pri ...
KB Home showcases Talus at Kyle Canyon
KB Home’s new Talus at Kyle Canyon community is a gated master plan situated in highly desirable northwest Las Vegas.

KB Home The Groves is a townhome community in Inspirada. The Henderson master-planned community ...
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50.

Summerlin is the only Nevada master-planned community to rank on the nation’s top 10 best-sel ...
Summerlin ranks in top 10 U.S. master plans
Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., is Nevada’s highest-ranking master-planned community on the 2022 best-selling list, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has been ranking master plans since 1994.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty supported many charities this holiday season including the Clark ...
Coldwell Banker supports homeless youth
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a holiday sock drive at all three of its campuses in conjunction with Las Vegas Realtors to benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth.

Downtown Summerlin’s Lunar New Year Parade returns to the destination on Jan. 22 starting at ...
Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year
Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, is once again honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Jan. 22 along Park Centre Drive.

A 2022 Summerlin development highlight was the completion of 1700 Pavilion, a new 10-story Clas ...
2022 year in review for Summerlin
Summerlin continued its decadeslong trajectory in 2022, capping off a year of milestone development in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s urban core with annual visitation exceeding 20 million.

U-Haul U-Haul Growth Index ranked Henderson as the No. 17 growth city in America for 2022.
U-Haul ranks Henderson No. 17 Growth City
Henderson is the No. 17 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

Southern Nevada Home Builders Association held its installation and awards event Dec. 19 at the ...
SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
This December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada gathered professionals working in all facets of the homebuilding industry at its yearly luncheon.

Summerlin residents are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees this year at two locat ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

