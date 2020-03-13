63°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summerlin supports school pollinator gardens

Provided Content
March 13, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

Over the past few years, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, has made school gardens in Summerlin elementary and middle schools a priority by providing funding to underwrite garden farms as a teaching tool. Today, Hughes has expanded that focus with the help of its nonprofit partner, Green Our Planet, to add pollinator gardens at several Summerlin schools. Pollinator gardens are home to native flowering species and milkweed plants that attract butterflies, insects and bees — ultimately serving as an oasis for native pollinators and adding another level of learning for students.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin, HHC provides initial funding and Green Our Planet provides the expertise and know-how to make school gardens a reality. Gardens are incorporated into the curriculum for a number of subjects and can be used to teach math, biology, environmental sciences and even business principles.

“Plus, we strive to promote a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle, and tending a garden is a physical activity that gets kids out of the classroom,” Warden said. “The new pollinator gardens are an exciting addition to our already successful school garden program, and we couldn’t be more excited that Summerlin students will experience and see first-hand the migration of butterflies, bees and insects to better understand their life cycles and the importance of pollinators to plant and food growth.”

According to Kim MacQuarrie, co-founder and co-CEO of Green Our Planet, pollinator gardens include a variety of native vegetation, including milkweed, to attract pollinator insects and also the spectacular monarch butterfly as it migrates from the Rocky Mountains to and from California each spring and fall.

“Monarch butterflies, in particular, have been at dangerously low levels for years, so helping to create a nutrient-rich spot for them to rest along their migration journey is critical to the survival of the species and the overall well-being of our environment,” MacQuarrie said. “In fact, we are working to get each of our pollinator gardens certified as nationally recognized Monarch Butterfly Way Stations. It’s an exciting opportunity for the kids to experience the magic, beauty and significance of our natural world.”

Today, Green Our Planet has built more than 180 school gardens throughout the Clark County School District, and 50 of these gardens also have pollinator gardens. In Summerlin, eight public schools have gardens thanks to generous funders, including The Howard Hughes Corp. and others. This spring, HHC will fund six pollinator gardens at schools throughout the community.

“Teaching children how to grow their own food and getting them excited and interested in gardening is not just a trend, it’s a way of life,” MacQuarrie said. “Best of all, gardening engages and connects people with healthy food, and kids truly love to eat what they grow.”

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
2
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
3
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
4
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
5
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for shows, schools, business, sports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Aviator is a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway ...
Aviator apartments open near Henderson Executive Airport
Provided Content

WestCorp Management Group, in its ongoing partnership with Nevada West Development, has opened The Aviator, a 380-unit luxury apartment community in West Henderson at 3660 St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

Regency at Summerlin is a low-maintenance, age-qualified community that offers a private clubho ...
Regency at Summerlin features amenities
Provided Content

Regency at Summerlin is the premier active-adult new-home community in Las Vegas. It is a low-maintenance living community that offers homeowners a luxurious lifestyle complete with a private clubhouse and the opportunity to pursue their passions and discover new interests every single day.

StoryBook Homes is making a series of donations to public schools in Boulder City to support ed ...
StoryBook supports Boulder City schools
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes will make a series of donations to Boulder City public schools to support educational efforts within the classroom. The first of four financial gifts happening in 2020 will support reading programs at Martha P. King Elementary School.

Pardee Homes’ Larimar neighborhood in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas feature ...
Pardee presents designer Pop-Up Show Homes in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Two new Pop-Up Show Homes are available at Pardee Homes’ Larimar in The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. Featuring contemporary designer touches and showcasing modern architecture, the homes are ready for immediate move in.

Tom Blanchard
Home prices break record while supply keeps shrinking
Provided Content

Existing local home prices finally broke their all-time record, while the housing supply keeps shrinking. So says a recent report by Las Vegas Realtors.

Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering hom ...
Summerlin showcases variety of home designs
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 175 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

The fifth annual Nevada Dragon boat Festival will be held May 2-3. (Lake Las Vegas)
Lake Las Vegas Days to be held throughout May
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas Resort has announced its Lake Las Vegas Days’ lineup of festivities throughout May. The annual series kicks off the season with a variety of community activities.

The Taste of Trilogy Curated Event is scheduled for March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trilogy in ...
Taste of Trilogy slated for March 14
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin will host the Taste of Trilogy Curated Event on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The afternoon activites offers homebuyers the opportunity to talk with current Trilogy residents about their experiences as homeowners and to hear their favorite things about living at Summerlin.

BHHS Nevada Properties announces record-breaking year
SPONSORED CONTENT

On Feb. 27, at Wynn Las Vegas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ largest independently owned franchise announced its Nevada sales achievements for 2019.