Summerlin to celebrate National Trails Day

While Saturday is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, Summerlin’s senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, is a signature amenity of the community and has consistently ranked as its most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

Summerlin is known for its 150-mile long system of trails that link the community and encourage an outdoor, healthy and active lifestyle. There are four kinds of trails in Summerlin, including this natural trail in the village of Stonebridge. (Summerlin)

“Since inception, the community’s robust system of trails has been incorporated into the overall master plan, providing connectivity to major amenities like parks and schools, while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle,” Bisterfeldt said. “Best of all, it’s outside most residents’ back doors, giving immediate access to the opportunity to explore the community while strolling, walking or cycling.”

In 2008, the American Trails Association awarded The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, with its American Trails Developer Award. The award recognizes developers who establish quality, well-designed, multiuse trails systems within private developments and is the only award of its kind in the nation. And in 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

Summerlin’s trail system not only promotes healthy, outdoor activity, the trail system physically links villages, neighborhoods, parks and shopping centers — providing residents with direct access to their community.

The Summerlin Trail System comprises four kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling are the backbone of the system and are a community hallmark. Village trails are often located in natural arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for distance runners.

Regional trails are part of the proposed valleywide trail system for multiple, non-motorized uses. They provide a link to Bureau of Land Management land in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and are constructed as public/private partnerships by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas in cooperation with The Howard Hughes Corp.

In the village of Stonebridge, the Summerlin Trail system will soon connect to the Red Rock area. As part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails project, the 5.5-mile section will start near Sky Vista Drive and link directly to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on the new trail will begin this year with completion targeted for 2022.

The Howard Hughes Corp. is working closely with Clark County, the BLM, the Federal Highway Administration and other groups to help design and implement the planned trail extension.

And finally, natural trails exist within undeveloped areas of Summerlin and will eventually connect to more than 2,000 miles of planned regional trails throughout the valley. They are intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

