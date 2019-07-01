Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

The parade’s silver anniversary year will feature Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, along with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, members of the Las Vegas City Council and former Mayor Oscar Goodman. Among the more than 70 entries, a parade highlight is the return of the popular Vegas Golden Knights-themed float sponsored by City National Bank. Knights forwards and fan favorites Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Reaves are planned to ride the team’s float. Other sports celebrities making appearances this year include WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ star players A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young; mascots from the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics; and the Las Vegas Lights FC of the United Soccer League.

In addition to a variety of traditional floats, the parade includes giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters. More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are assisting with parade operations. Over 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the more than 25 giant inflatables. Attendance along the parade route is expected to top 40,000 people.

This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary, several new entries are added to the parade roster, including “Cheers to 25 Years” float, featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; “Mary Poppins’ Jolly Holiday;” “Soaring with Dumbo;” “Mamma Mia Dance Party;” “The Wiz: Ease on Down the Road;” “Apollo Moon Landing 50th Anniversary;” “Fortnite Dance Challenge;” and appearances by “Buzz and Woody,” “The Descendants” and Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko.

In addition, parade organizers will feature a “Flashback Float.” The float, selected by the public through an online voting process, is “Undersea Jubilee,” an iconic crowd favorite that will be brought out of retirement for one more procession through Summerlin in honor of this special anniversary.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites “The Fourth Awakens” float, featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “Aladdin’s Magic Carpet;” “The Greatest Show Circus Extravaganza;” “ ’80s Flashback;” “America Standing Tall” float, featuring a 15-foot “Miss Stars and Stripes;” Guan Strong Lion Arts traditional Chinese dancers; Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association; Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group; the Clark and Palo Verde High School marching bands; and “A Salute to the Military” float, featuring servicemen and women from Nellis Air Force Base. Members of the Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars will participate in the festivities.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents.

The parade is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Premier Sponsor is QI Security Services. Major sponsors include Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center; Pardee Homes; Nevada State Bank; Hanratty Law Group; Palmer Electric; Par 3 Landscape; Brightview Landscape; LandCare; One Hour A/C &Heating; Red Rock Fertility; LKG Law Firm; Las Vegas Sports Park; city of Las Vegas; and Downtown Summerlin.

The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. Participants travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.