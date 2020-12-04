59°F
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development

December 4, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 
Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in Summerlin West, the new and developing area west of the 215 Beltway in the Summerlin master-planned community. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Crystal Canyon in the Redpoint and Redpoint Square in Summerlin West offers two colle ...
Summerlin Crystal Canyon in the Redpoint and Redpoint Square in Summerlin West offers two collections of home designs by Woodside Homes. Both collections are priced from mid-$400,000s.

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts boast five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Offering two collections encompassing six floor plans, Crystal Canyon’s Collection One includes three single-story floor plans from 1,650 square feet to 1,830 square feet. Collection Two features three story-story floor plans from approximately 2,300 square feet to 2,300 square feet. Both collections are priced from mid-$400,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans.

“The area encompasses the community’s remaining acreage and is planned as an exciting and diverse mix of residential offerings, mixed-use office and retail developments and the community’s signature parks, open space and trails,” Bisterfeldt said.

“Crystal Canyon is a welcome addition to this new village that will include a mix of districts, home to multiple neighborhoods. Woodside Homes opened Summerlin’s very first neighborhood in 1991, so it’s both remarkable and fitting the homebuilder continues to play a significant role in the ongoing development of the community.”

According to Bisterfeldt, plans for Summerlin West call for several schools, parks and an abundance of open space — all features typical of the community. “The area will ultimately feature a greater diversity of home products, including a higher volume of smaller and attached home products that will encourage a more experiential lifestyle well-suited for first-time homebuyers or retirees seeking a smaller footprint.

At the same time, Summerlin West will feature many single-family neighborhoods in a variety of sizes and price points, along with estates and luxury living opportunities. The goal is to create a truly diverse region of the community that will resonate with a wide variety of homebuyers seeking a 21st-century lifestyle.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

