Summerlin’s Trilogy debuts new home models

On Feb. 24, Trilogy in Summerlin debuted six new model homes. The event drew more than 1,000 guests, who toured models and enjoyed live chef demos with appetizers, wine classes from a sommelier, craft beer tasting and live entertainment.

Visitors are still welcome to tour the models at Trilogy, an age-qualified community in Summerlin.

Trilogy in Summerlin’s secluded desert feel and convenient location on the western rim of Las Vegas create a rare combination. Members will enjoy, not only the most sought-after area of Vegas, but also an exceptional lifestyle, a bustling social calendar of events, an upcoming resort club and camaraderie with neighbors who are also passionate about enjoying life.

“We’ve created a distinctive environment that’s all about wellness, freedom and connection — with neighbors and oneself. The homes are stunning and the entire community fits homebuyers’ interests and priorities,” said Kyle Tibbitts, Trilogy’s general manager.

Trilogy offers single-level living in 13 homes, including condominiums, paired courtyard homes and patio homes. All homes feature modern, open floor plans that embrace indoor-outdoor living and offer many possibilities like casitas, guest suites, bonus rooms and private elevators. Selections include the Resort Collection (1,538 square feet to 2,649 square feet), the Modern Collection (2,236 square feet to 2,748 square feet) and the Luxe Collection (2,089 square feet to 2,915 square feet).

At Trilogy in Summerlin, condominiums lend themselves to a lock-and-leave lifestyle. A unique feature of this community is that the neighborhoods and homesites are all pre-planned. As a result, the homesite release events each include a very limited number of homes.

For more information on Trilogy, with homes ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and prices starting in the mid-$400,000s, visit TrilogyLife.com/Vegas or call 855-873-2985 to schedule a private tour.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.