Summit offers a new home for the holidays

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

These four homes are the final plans available in each exclusive neighborhood and range from 2,752 square feet to 3,504 square feet.

Interested buyers are able to occupy their new home just in time for the holidays. Even better, special incentives are also available per home.

“This is an exciting time of year, preparing for the holidays and the New Year ahead. Being able to add to that magic with these offerings for four new buyers to join our family of homeowners is exciting for us, too,” said Nathan White, Nevada Division President for Summit Homes. “We spend all year locating prime, smaller parcels in which to develop uncommonly creative homes for our communities. Few things make us happier than being able to deliver them to a valued new homeowner during this season. And we’re certain that these four completed homes will make the holidays and the upcoming year a time to remember for some very happy homebuyers.”

Bermuda Ridge

Bermuda Ridge is where two of the four homes are located, in this small 15-home cul-de-sac community in southern Las Vegas, just off Bermuda Road and Pyle Avenue. It takes advantage of new shopping, retail and services going up in the surrounding area. Bermuda Ridge itself has five-minute access to Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway access, and it is just 15 minutes from McCarran International Airport.

Both homes available here are the single-story Plan 2752 consisting of three bedrooms, den, 2½ baths and three-car garages, on a minimum 10,000-square-foot lot. A notable feature is the commanding master bedroom that occupies one side of the home — with remaining bedrooms across the expanse of great room, dining room and kitchen. The den is presented as an appealing open space off the main living areas, which inspires a number of intriguing use options.

The two homes are priced at $489,990 and $504,990.

Centennial Crossing

Centennial Crossing presents one design — the largest of the four offerings with the two-story Plan 3504, priced at $464,000. Located in a 22-home cul-de-sac community that offers an exclusive sense of privacy on elevated and terraced lots, this 3,504-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, 3½ baths, downstairs master bedroom, upstairs loft and many other desirable design features.

In this location above the city where big skies and breathing room abound, one can view surrounding mountains and across portions of the Las Vegas Valley from the homesite. The floor plan is open and flowing, providing ample living space, while the remaining four bedrooms and two baths are above, including a secondary master bedroom suite with its own bath and walk-in closet. To visit Centennial Crossing, take the 215 Beltway to the Hualapai Way exit and head south, then turn right onto Centennial Parkway and right onto Alpine Ridge.

Riley Circle

Riley Circle is the location of the remaining “A New Home for the Holiday” offering. This Plan 3125 is a single-story, 3,125-square-foot design on a one-half acre homesite. Priced at $607,165, this Summit Homes neighborhood is a collection of only four homes in a private cul-de-sac at Craig Road and Riley Circle in the north valley.

The luxurious home at Riley Circle consists of four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, formal dining room and three-car garage. The master bath includes a beautiful oversized walk-in shower with a rain head fixture. The location itself offers a sense of space and freedom difficult to find in the valley, especially with the quality and features of a new Summit Home.

For all four “A Home for the Holidays” residences available, various upgrades are included per plan. These can include granite kitchen counters, paver driveway and walkways, low-maintenance front yard landscaping, Piedrafina bath countertops and tile shower surrounds. Additional features include enlarged windows and doors throughout the homes, 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets, soft water loop and barbecue gas stub. Some master suites include large walk-in showers with rain head fixture and designer tile surrounds.

For more information about design and included features available with each home — and to inquire about special incentives — contact our sales consultants. About the homes at Bermuda Ridge and Riley Circle, contact Betsy at 702-806-2141. Information about Centennial Crossing can be obtained by contacting Shelly at 702-937-0513.