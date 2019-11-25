52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summit offers a new home for the holidays

Provided Content
November 25, 2019 - 8:57 am
 

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

These four homes are the final plans available in each exclusive neighborhood and range from 2,752 square feet to 3,504 square feet.

Interested buyers are able to occupy their new home just in time for the holidays. Even better, special incentives are also available per home.

“This is an exciting time of year, preparing for the holidays and the New Year ahead. Being able to add to that magic with these offerings for four new buyers to join our family of homeowners is exciting for us, too,” said Nathan White, Nevada Division President for Summit Homes. “We spend all year locating prime, smaller parcels in which to develop uncommonly creative homes for our communities. Few things make us happier than being able to deliver them to a valued new homeowner during this season. And we’re certain that these four completed homes will make the holidays and the upcoming year a time to remember for some very happy homebuyers.”

Bermuda Ridge

Bermuda Ridge is where two of the four homes are located, in this small 15-home cul-de-sac community in southern Las Vegas, just off Bermuda Road and Pyle Avenue. It takes advantage of new shopping, retail and services going up in the surrounding area. Bermuda Ridge itself has five-minute access to Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway access, and it is just 15 minutes from McCarran International Airport.

Both homes available here are the single-story Plan 2752 consisting of three bedrooms, den, 2½ baths and three-car garages, on a minimum 10,000-square-foot lot. A notable feature is the commanding master bedroom that occupies one side of the home — with remaining bedrooms across the expanse of great room, dining room and kitchen. The den is presented as an appealing open space off the main living areas, which inspires a number of intriguing use options.

The two homes are priced at $489,990 and $504,990.

Centennial Crossing

Centennial Crossing presents one design — the largest of the four offerings with the two-story Plan 3504, priced at $464,000. Located in a 22-home cul-de-sac community that offers an exclusive sense of privacy on elevated and terraced lots, this 3,504-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, 3½ baths, downstairs master bedroom, upstairs loft and many other desirable design features.

In this location above the city where big skies and breathing room abound, one can view surrounding mountains and across portions of the Las Vegas Valley from the homesite. The floor plan is open and flowing, providing ample living space, while the remaining four bedrooms and two baths are above, including a secondary master bedroom suite with its own bath and walk-in closet. To visit Centennial Crossing, take the 215 Beltway to the Hualapai Way exit and head south, then turn right onto Centennial Parkway and right onto Alpine Ridge.

Riley Circle

Riley Circle is the location of the remaining “A New Home for the Holiday” offering. This Plan 3125 is a single-story, 3,125-square-foot design on a one-half acre homesite. Priced at $607,165, this Summit Homes neighborhood is a collection of only four homes in a private cul-de-sac at Craig Road and Riley Circle in the north valley.

The luxurious home at Riley Circle consists of four bedrooms, 3½ baths, great room, formal dining room and three-car garage. The master bath includes a beautiful oversized walk-in shower with a rain head fixture. The location itself offers a sense of space and freedom difficult to find in the valley, especially with the quality and features of a new Summit Home.

For all four “A Home for the Holidays” residences available, various upgrades are included per plan. These can include granite kitchen counters, paver driveway and walkways, low-maintenance front yard landscaping, Piedrafina bath countertops and tile shower surrounds. Additional features include enlarged windows and doors throughout the homes, 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets, soft water loop and barbecue gas stub. Some master suites include large walk-in showers with rain head fixture and designer tile surrounds.

For more information about design and included features available with each home — and to inquire about special incentives — contact our sales consultants. About the homes at Bermuda Ridge and Riley Circle, contact Betsy at 702-806-2141. Information about Centennial Crossing can be obtained by contacting Shelly at 702-937-0513.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
Provided Content

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Margi Grein, Nevada State Contractors Board
Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor
Provided Content

There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
Provided Content

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.

 
Ring in 2020 in a 14th-floor Juhl penthouse
Sponsored Content

Celebrate the dawn of a new decade from your new penthouse home on the 14th floor of the iconic Juhl condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, spanning an entire city block.