Summit presents Shelbourne Estates

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in south Las Vegas. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units have been sold, leaving eight available.

Shelbourne Estates is a new neighborhood in southern Las Vegas. Home prices start at $569,990. (Summit Homes)

“These beautiful homes could not have been built fast enough, as demand for quality housing in highly desireable southern Las Vegas is soaring. We had immediate interest and sold four right out of the gate,” said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. “This new neighborhood offers privacy and exclusivity but is also conveniently located near retail businesses and recreation. We fully expect buyers to continue snapping up these meticulously designed, comfortably appointed homes.”

Shelbourne Estates offers one- and two-story homes in three floor plans from 3,125 square feet to 4,524 square feet on lots with a minimum of 20,000 square feet, allowing ample room for boats and recreational vehicles. Open, flexible floor plans, which can accommodate up to six large bedrooms and up to 5½ baths include chef-inspired kitchens; flex spaces including dens, media rooms, offices and lofts; and three-car garages.

Located on approximately 6 acres at La Cienega Street and East Shelbourne Avenue, Shelbourne Estates offers easy access to Interstate 15, the Strip, Town Square, Allegiant Stadium, which is under construction, McCarran International Airport and jobs, services and entertainment.

Homebuyers can contact Betsy Barruga at 702-806-2141 for more information.

Summit Homes of Nevada is owned and operated by the White family, second-generation homebuilders who have built more than 5,000 homes in Nevada. The team at Summit Homes has deep roots in the region and is committed to delivering top-notch customer service. For more information, visit www.summithomesnv.com.

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. The company, headquartered in San Diego, provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the West.

Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The company’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for homebuilding projects in the West in the next 12 months. It has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects.

The company is affiliated with a privately held registered investment adviser specializing in alternative investment strategies that have a long history of investing in the homebuilding sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.