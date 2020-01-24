Summit to host grand openings for three neighborhoods

Summit Homes has announced the grand opening this month of not one, not two, but three new communities in Las Vegas: Palm Haven in the south of town, Regina Ridge in the northwest and Torrey Pines Heights near Southern Highlands. Together, they feature six all new floor plans from Summit with prices that range from $322,990 to $479,490.

Summit Homes will launch three neighborhoods Saturday. They are Palm Haven, Regina Ridge and Torrey Pines Heights. (Summit Homes)

“It’s exciting for us to open all three of these distinguished communities across the valley this weekend, as we believe they represent some of our finest offerings,” said Nathan White, Nevada Division President for Summit Homes. “Together, they give our buyers a wide range of one- and two-story designs to choose from in these limited homesite, boutique neighborhoods that have become synonymous with our company.

“In many cases, we locate premium parcels that are adjacent to master-planned communities, making it easy for our homebuyers to enjoy all the surrounding shopping, dining and other amenities,” White said. “Then we go one step further, by designing homes for these parcels that bring space, privacy and a cozy neighborhood atmosphere to every buyer. It’s the perfect solution for homeowners to enjoy their own comfortable slice of Las Vegas without living within a mass-produced environment.”

For a limited time, to celebrate this grand opening, homes at all three communities offer pre-construction pricing, plus various closing costs to be paid by Summit Homes.

Certain models are already under construction at each neighborhood, meaning some buyers can look forward to closing escrow in February 2020 and be living in one of these new homes within the next 30 days. Also — for homes not yet under construction, buyers may opt for certain personal design requests (those that do not affect load-bearing walls). Speak with a Summit Homes Sales Representative for more information.

Palm Haven includes three two-story designs ranging from 1,908 square feet to 2,122 square feet. Affordably priced from $322,990, these homes are available for Federal Housing Administration financing. With great rooms, lofts, three bedrooms, and 2½ baths, these designs include plenty of living space and numerous available upgrade opportunities.

But actually, you may not need any upgrades as these homes already include a number of exceptional features such as: paver driveway and walkways, granite kitchen countertops, enlarged windows and doors throughout, low-maintenance front yard landscaping and garage coach lighting.

There are a total of 22 homesites in this southwest location — plus the inclusion of a community park. Located near Haven Street and Desert Palm Drive, Palm Haven is only minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, T-Mobile Arena and new Allegiant (Raiders) Stadium.

Regina Ridge is next, an all single-story community featuring pool-sized lots located off Centennial Parkway near Fort Apache Road in the northwest valley. Three new home designs are available in this 18-lot neighborhood. Square footages are 2,790, 3,175 and 3,318, with pricing from $437,490 to $479,490. All homes consist of great room, four bedrooms, 3½ baths and three-car garage.

Included features such as 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets, paver drives and walkways and granite kitchen countertops are just the start, while a number of optional upgrade features are also available to personalize your home in a unique manner. Convenient to the U.S. Highway 95 and the I-215 Beltway, as well as the airport, shopping, parks and schools, these comfortably designed one-story homes on larger lots represent one of the most sought-after styles in the Las Vegas Valley.

Torrey Pines Heights is the third community to open Jan. 25, and is adjacent to Southern Highlands in the southwest. Four two-story plans are available here consisting of the same three homes at Palm Haven priced at $322,990 — plus the addition of a new fourth plan. This is a larger 2,358-square-foot design with up to five bedrooms and is priced at $344,990. Interior features and upgrade opportunities mirror those found at Palm Haven.

FHA financing is also available at Torrey Pines Heights. The 31 generously sized homesites are found within two cul-de-sacs in this quiet area. Designs per plan include dens, lofts and great rooms, with bedroom configurations, master bath changes and covered patio upgrades available.

To visit Palm Haven, from Las Vegas Boulevard, head east on Barbara Lane then turn right on Haven Street. Palm Haven is on your right. Betsy or Craig are the sales representatives and can be reached at 702-806-2141.

To visit Regina Ridge, take the I-215 Beltway to the Hualapai exit. Head south on Hualapai Way, then turn left on Centennial Parkway. Travel one mile on Centennial to Regina Ridge on your right. Sales representative, Shelly, can be reached at 702-937-0513.

To visit Torrey Pines Heights, from the corner of Cactus Avenue and Torrey Pines Road, head south on Torrey Pines and the community is on the right. Sales representative Craig can be reached at 702-501-8913.

For more information about these or other Summit Homes communities, visit SummitHomesNV.com.