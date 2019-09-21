80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Sunset Symphony sets stage at Lake Las Vegas

Provided Content
September 20, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

Lake Las Vegas Resort kicks off the fall season with its annual Sunset Symphony celebration Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The community gathering features a local artist showcase and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Both events are presented by Genesis of Henderson, and are free and open to the public.

“This is the first year we have combined the orchestra and art show into one event,” said Peg Lozier, manager for the Lake Las Vegas Master Association and an artist who specializes in water colors and portraits. “It is going to be a spectacular night of culture, featuring beautiful artwork and classical music.”

Lozier said the event supports Southern Nevada artists, who might not have a space to exhibit their work.

“There are not many galleries in Las Vegas where local artists can show their work, so we try and support them however we can,” she said. “Several of the artists will be on hand to greet guests and enjoy the evening’s festivities.”

The Lake Las Vegas juried art show features original two-dimensional artwork that has not previously been shown at Lake Las Vegas. A Best of Show winner will be announced that evening.

The art show will be held inside the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, and the symphony will perform on its outdoor patio at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the evening under the stars.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” The piece premiered at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 16, 1893, and it has influenced American classical music for decades.

According to Alexandra Arrieche, music director for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, this year’s concerts will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon and celebrate science and space. The musical scores laud the men, women, scientists and artists who went on quests and made history.

“We appreciate collaborations with community partners, and enjoy playing at different locations to share our music and spread the word about the symphony,” said Julie Williams, director of operations for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. “We love playing at Lake Las Vegas, and the venue is beautiful with the view of the city in the background.”

Food offerings created by celebrity chef Scott Commings will be available throughout the evening. Commings, Season 12 winner of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” is the executive chef for Lake Las Vegas and provides menus for Bayside Grill and Reflection Bay’s events and weddings.

Dann Battistone, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club general manager, said the Sunset Symphony brings people in the community together.

“I don’t know of another community that feels like a small town where you get to know your neighbors,” said Battistone, who said he looks forward to the Sunset Symphony event each year. “This event is a favorite among Lake Las Vegas Resort residents and non-residents. But when you sit down to watch a symphony and meet someone who lives three houses down from you and then you see them again at Seasons Grocery in The Village, it’s a wonderful way to get to know your neighbors.”

Lake Las Vegas Resort residents are privy to community events year-round. The 3,600-acre master plan development invites guests to movies on the lake, fireworks cruises and a variety of live musical performances.

“In a big city like Henderson and Las Vegas we’ve created a small community feel, and it really makes a difference,” Battistone said.

Residents of Lake Las Vegas enjoy a 320-acre lake, two award-winning golf courses, a sports club and water sports activities. Complete with fine dining and grocery shopping available at The Village, Lake Las Vegas is a short drive from the Strip and downtown.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to TPC Summerlin Sept. 30-Oct. 6. (TPC Su ...
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open returns to Summerlin TPC
Provided Content

As the home of an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses, Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 27th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open unfolds Sept. 30-Oct. 6 at TPC Summerlin.

Rancho Crossing, by Beazer Homes, will hold a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pri ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing in northwest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sequoia, Mesquite and Valencia plans.

Nevada Realtors The custom RALI Cares trailer includes a full-size replica of a teen’s bedro ...
Nevada Realtors to host state conference Sept. 26-27
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors association is hosting its annual State Conference and Xplode Las Vegas educational event for its members at the M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 26-27.

A grand opening celebration will be held for Pardee Home's new Midnight Ridge community in Hend ...
Pardee to hold grand opening for Midnight Ridge
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is celebrating the grand opening Saturday of Midnight Ridge in the heart of Henderson. Events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include model home tours; tasty treats from Street Freeze ice cream and Sprinkles cupcakes; cool giveaways and fanciful Balloons with a Twist. For more information, visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-604-9684.

Shelbourne Estates is a new neighborhood in southern Las Vegas. Home prices start at $569,990. ...
Summit presents Shelbourne Estates
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in south Las Vegas. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units have been sold, leaving eight available.

The Indulge floor plan is featured in Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community. (Trilog ...
Trilogy in Summerlin celebrates 20th anniversary
Provided Content

Trilogy in Summerlin, an age-qualified community, will celebrate its 20th anniversary all monthlong with financial incentives and upgrades.

One Las Vegas residents Amana Suleiman and Anaya and Saad Ahmed watched their favorite NFL team ...
Raiders fans put down roots at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

The year 2017 was a big one for Raiders fans. That’s the year the team announced its relocation to the Entertainment Capital of the World to become the Las Vegas Raiders beginning with the 2020 National Football League season. For several residents of One Las Vegas, the twin-tower, high-rise condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard, located within just a few miles of Allegiant Stadium and home of the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders, the team’s move was their inspiration to make their own move to put down roots in Las Vegas.

The grand opening of Midnight Ridge by Pardee Homes is set for Sept. 21. (Pardee Homes)
Pardee to open Midnight Ridge in Henderson
Provided Content

Midnight Ridge, an exclusive new Pardee Homes community in Henderson, will debut with a grand opening Sept. 21. The upscale collection of homes is nestled in a private canyon surrounded by the picturesque foothills and scenic desert.

Bristle Vale by KB Home in Summerlin is now open for sales. (Summerlin)
KB Homes opens Bristle Vale in Summerlin
Provided Content

Bristle Vale by KB Home, the newest neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is now open for sales. This new gated neighborhood, just minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, features 11 floor plans that are new to the community.

The grand opening of Beazer Homes' Rancho Crossing is scheduled for Sept. 21. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer to host grand opening for Rancho Crossing
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Rancho Crossing, its newest Las Vegas community Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the grand opening, guests are invited to tour Rancho Crossing’s model park, showcasing three popular model homes — the Sage, Mesquite and Valencia plans.