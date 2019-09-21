Sunset Symphony sets stage at Lake Las Vegas

Lake Las Vegas Resort kicks off the fall season with its annual Sunset Symphony celebration Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. The community gathering features a local artist showcase and performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. Both events are presented by Genesis of Henderson, and are free and open to the public.

“This is the first year we have combined the orchestra and art show into one event,” said Peg Lozier, manager for the Lake Las Vegas Master Association and an artist who specializes in water colors and portraits. “It is going to be a spectacular night of culture, featuring beautiful artwork and classical music.”

Lozier said the event supports Southern Nevada artists, who might not have a space to exhibit their work.

“There are not many galleries in Las Vegas where local artists can show their work, so we try and support them however we can,” she said. “Several of the artists will be on hand to greet guests and enjoy the evening’s festivities.”

The Lake Las Vegas juried art show features original two-dimensional artwork that has not previously been shown at Lake Las Vegas. A Best of Show winner will be announced that evening.

The art show will be held inside the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, and the symphony will perform on its outdoor patio at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the evening under the stars.

The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will perform Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” The piece premiered at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 16, 1893, and it has influenced American classical music for decades.

According to Alexandra Arrieche, music director for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, this year’s concerts will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the first man on the moon and celebrate science and space. The musical scores laud the men, women, scientists and artists who went on quests and made history.

“We appreciate collaborations with community partners, and enjoy playing at different locations to share our music and spread the word about the symphony,” said Julie Williams, director of operations for the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. “We love playing at Lake Las Vegas, and the venue is beautiful with the view of the city in the background.”

Food offerings created by celebrity chef Scott Commings will be available throughout the evening. Commings, Season 12 winner of Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” is the executive chef for Lake Las Vegas and provides menus for Bayside Grill and Reflection Bay’s events and weddings.

Dann Battistone, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club general manager, said the Sunset Symphony brings people in the community together.

“I don’t know of another community that feels like a small town where you get to know your neighbors,” said Battistone, who said he looks forward to the Sunset Symphony event each year. “This event is a favorite among Lake Las Vegas Resort residents and non-residents. But when you sit down to watch a symphony and meet someone who lives three houses down from you and then you see them again at Seasons Grocery in The Village, it’s a wonderful way to get to know your neighbors.”

Lake Las Vegas Resort residents are privy to community events year-round. The 3,600-acre master plan development invites guests to movies on the lake, fireworks cruises and a variety of live musical performances.

“In a big city like Henderson and Las Vegas we’ve created a small community feel, and it really makes a difference,” Battistone said.

Residents of Lake Las Vegas enjoy a 320-acre lake, two award-winning golf courses, a sports club and water sports activities. Complete with fine dining and grocery shopping available at The Village, Lake Las Vegas is a short drive from the Strip and downtown.