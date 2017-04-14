Support Locals Suffering from Crohn’s and Colitis April 29

Enjoy a morning of fun and support at the Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis Community Walk on April 29 at Mountain’s Edge. (Courtesy)

Join local children and adults battling painful, uncomfortable and embarrassing digestive diseases in walking for cures at the Crohn’s &Colitis Foundation’s Las Vegas Take Steps walk on Saturday, April 29, at Exploration Park in the Mountain’s Edge master-planned community.

The morning event is the largest fundraiser dedicated to raising critical research funds and awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, two debilitating diseases affecting 1 in every 200 Americans, with children under 18 years of age the fastest-growing patient population.

“Take Steps is often the first time a newly diagnosed patient comes face to face with other patients who truly understand their disease and the daily issues they deal with,” said Breanna Baer, national manager of the Take Steps Campaign.

“Our walk is a celebration of all that we have accomplished in battling these diseases and a great way to make sure our patients never feel alone in their fight. Patients and families feel empowered for having made a tangible difference in their own lives, inspired for their own futures and connected to others on a similar journey.”

In addition to the walk, festivities include live music, refreshments, entertainment for kids, raffle prizes, booths, information, park activities and more. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome.

A $50 donation per person is encouraged to celebrate the foundation’s 50th anniversary in providing support to patients. Every participant who raises $100 or more will receive a 2017 commemorative T-shirt, Take Steps keepsake to carry on walk day and wristband for refreshments at the event.

Check-in, on-site registration and festivities begin at 9 a.m., with the community walk at 10 a.m. Exploration Park is at 9700 S. Buffalo Drive, just south of Blue Diamond Road.

To register prior to the event, organize a team or get involved, visit cctakesteps.org/lasvegas2017 or contact Breanna Baer at bbaer@ccfa.org or 909-717-1888.

Known collectively as inflammatory bowel diseases, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affect 1.6 million Americans. They are painful, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system. Crohn’s disease may attack anywhere along the digestive tract, while ulcerative colitis inflames only the large intestine (colon). Symptoms can include abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, fever and weight loss. Many patients require numerous hospitalizations and surgery.

Take Steps Las Vegas is sponsored by Abbvie, Mountain’s Edge master-planned community, City National Bank and United Healthcare.

After the event, attendees are invited to enjoy the 80-acre Exploration Park, which features an Old Western village, Native American play structures, archaeological dig area, splash pad, picnic areas and the 2,846-foot Exploration Peak, with hiking and cycling trails and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.

After the event, attendees are invited to enjoy the 80-acre Exploration Park, which features an Old Western village, Native American play structures, archaeological dig area, splash pad, picnic areas and the 2,846-foot Exploration Peak, with hiking and cycling trails and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.