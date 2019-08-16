Tanager in Downtown Summerlin welcomes first residents

Las Vegas native Roberto Orellana has lived in Summerlin nearly all his life. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who left Nevada briefly to attend San Diego State University, the 26-year-old is now a business development executive for Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global gaming giant that also calls the master-planned community home.

The clubhouse at the new luxury apartments at Tanager in Downtown Summerlin is ready for the community's new residents. (Tanager)

Roberto Orellana, a young gaming sales executive, is among the first residents to move into Tanager, the newest luxury apartment at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas native Roberto Orellana has lived in Summerlin nearly all his life. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who left Nevada briefly to attend San Diego State University, the 26-year-old is now a business development executive for Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global gaming giant that also calls the master-planned community home.

Just a few weeks ago, Orellana and his buddy, 31-year-old Zac Zaher, a commercial real estate broker, moved into their new luxury apartment at Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s second apartment complex that is helping to meet growing consumer demand for luxury rental homes for a generation that prefers the flexibility, convenience and more carefree lifestyle of an apartment with all the perks of a suburban community.

“At my age, I’m not looking for a forever destination,” said Orellana, who now enjoys a five-minute, 2-mile commute to work. “Even though I could afford to buy a home, I don’t want to be tied down, nor am I ready for all that comes with homeownership. I am looking at this chapter of my life as an adventure, and I can’t think of a better place to be than Downtown Summerlin.”

Orellana and Zaher became Tanager’s very first residents and the two have already benefited from nearby Lowe’s, Home Depot and Costco, as they worked to settle into their new digs. According to Orellana, LifeTime Athletic is a stone’s throw away, and he is looking forward to enjoying Tanager’s on-site amenities, including the resort pool and fitness center.

“I have many friends who are planning to move here for all the same reasons that I did,” Orellana said. “The ability to walk across the street to Downtown Summerlin to catch a movie, grab coffee or a drink, grocery shop and even go to a ballgame at Las Vegas Ballpark isn’t lost on me. I can literally live a full life right in my own backyard. That’s pretty cool.”

Orellana said his favorite feature of his new digs are the apartment’s floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a stunning view of the entire city, including the Las Vegas Strip. “Not only do we have Downtown Summerlin at our doorsteps, we have the whole city at our front door. Not many people can say that.”

Tanager is the newest and second luxury apartment at Downtown Summerlin. The 400-acre urban center takes shape in the heart of the Summerlin master-planned community. It is named for the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, an aircraft constructed in 1929 by Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co.

The name is a continuation of an Aviation Row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the area’s first luxury apartment complex, Constellation, paying homage to a plane built by Lockheed Corp. at the request of then-Trans World Airlines’ major stockholder, Howard Hughes.

Tanager is just east of the 215 Beltway on the corner of West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive. It is south of City National Arena, the practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Ballpark, the Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A baseball team, member of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Boasting 267 residences ranging from 660 square feet to 1,300 square feet and offering one- and two-bedroom units, Tanager is gated and offers the ultimate urban-style living in the city’s premier master-planned community. On-site amenities include Dwelo Smart Technology apartments, game room, a pool with cabanas, fitness center and dog park.

“The Downtown Summerlin location is especially appealing and exciting for a wide range of residents — from young professionals to empty nesters and retirees — all seeking a carefree and active lifestyle just steps from some of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options in Southern Nevada,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Summerlin.

“Tanager is easily another home run for Downtown Summerlin and all who will benefit from its exceptional location and abundant amenities.”

For more information about Tanager, visit livetanager.com. For more information about Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com.