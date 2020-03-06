80°F
Taste of Trilogy slated for March 14

March 6, 2020 - 3:38 pm
 

Trilogy in Summerlin will host the Taste of Trilogy Curated Event on March 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The afternoon activities offers homebuyers the opportunity to talk with current Trilogy residents about their experiences as homeowners and to hear their favorite things about living at Summerlin.

This event will include:

■ Culinary demos

■ Taco truck

■ Lawn games

■ Beer and wine tasting

■ Live music

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community in the master-planned community of Summerlin, on the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, adjacent to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The community features single-story town homes with optional casitas and multilevel floor plan options. Homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet and start from $475,990.

For a limited time, new homebuyers can take advantage of incentives of up to $85,000 on select quick move-in homes. Call for details.

Homebuyers also are invited to explore the new Outlook Club. This private Resort Club has a fitness center, resort pool, culinary studio, art studio, sports lounge and bocce and pickleball courts. Downtown Summerlin offers shopping, dining and nightlife and is just three miles away.

For more information on the Taste of Trilogy Curated Event or to schedule your tour of Trilogy in Summerlin, call 877-221-3264.

Homes at Trilogy are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions.

