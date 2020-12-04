59°F
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison gives back to communities

Provided Content
December 4, 2020 - 1:56 pm
 
Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back t ...
Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back to communities it builds in. (Taylor Morrison)

Beyond building homes, Taylor Morrison is committed to cultivating communities. For the fourth consecutive holiday season, the nation’s fifth-largest homebuilder and developer asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities and is spreading these efforts even further with the launch of its National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2.

Each year, Taylor Morrison asks its employees: “If you were given $1,000 to build joy in your community, how would you spend it?”

As COVID-19 continues to affect individuals around the world, the homebuilder asked that the team’s crowd-sourced ideas be centered around providing pandemic relief. Through National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison hopes to expand this philanthropic message and encourages anyone to spread kindness, no matter how big or small.

“Year after year, I’m deeply touched by the meaningful impact our team members make in communities across the country,” said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. “We started Build Joy in 2017 to help those impacted by natural disasters and the seemingly nonstop tragedies that were happening around us. With 2020 being a year unlike any other, we are revisiting the initiative’s roots to spread joy and inspiration to those who truly need it most.”

After nearly 100 heartwarming and uplifting ideas poured in, 20 were selected and funded with $1,000 from Taylor Morrison, then team members across the country went to work building joy.

This year’s acts of kindness touched lives in 10 states and included constructing desks for students in need while virtual learning, making blankets for a veterans’ hospital, supporting a friend who unexpectedly lost their husband to COVID-19, and helping an animal shelter offer assistance to families battling financial hardship and struggling to care for their pets during the pandemic.

The 20 affectionately named “Joy Builders” recorded their projects through photo and video, sharing their inspiration, documenting their volunteer efforts and inviting others to share in the joy of giving back. Watch the 2020 #BuildJoy video and learn about their inspirational stories at taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

In addition, this year Taylor Morrison is elevating its philanthropic efforts by making a $60,000 company donation, dispersed between Feeding America and HomeAid America. With a partnership extending far beyond Build Joy, HomeAid is an organization Taylor Morrison is quite familiar with that provides shelter and support for people experiencing homelessness. Team members voted from a selection of organizations committed to providing pandemic relief through this difficult time.

“Build Joy truly exemplifies all aspects of the Taylor Morrison brand,” said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. “With everything we do, we strive to show up for both our team members and customers and make a deeper impact within our communities that transcends building homes. To further our reach this year, we are thrilled to involve our homeowners and individuals outside of the Taylor Morrison family — spotlighting ways in which our larger community is giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.”

In honor of National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison invites you to share how you and your loved ones give back to the community you call home and “Build Joy” for others during the holidays. Submit a short video or handful of photos documenting your philanthropic deed at taylormorrison.com/build-joy for a chance to win one of several joyful prize packages and be featured in a follow-up Build Joy video sharing the community impact of the inaugural national holiday.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, that has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted Home Builder for five years running (2016-2020). Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, we serve consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team — outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report — extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.

Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

“Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terr ...
Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.” These unique, two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. In addition to gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes also feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

Beazer Homes has opened Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas. The builder will hold a grand opening ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts now boasts five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
Provided Content

There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.