Taylor Morrison opens Castellana at Redpoint in Summerlin

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin, has announced the opening of Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Taylor Morrison to open Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin, has announced the opening of Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.

Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Castellana offers four contemporary two-story floor plans. Juniper comes in at 2,066 square feet and offers from three to five bedrooms, two to three baths, and two-car garage, priced from the mid-$500,000s.

The Laurel floor plan, priced from the mid-$500,000s, measures 2,219 square feet with three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and a two-car garage.

The Magnolia, spanning 2,451 square feet, also offers from three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and two-car garage, priced from the high $500,000s.

And the Sequoia floor plan offers 2,662 square feet, four to six bedrooms, two to three baths, two-car garage, and is priced from the $600,000s.

Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus, Linda Givens Elementary School and Palo Verde High School. Nearby parks include The Paseos, The Vistas and Stonebridge Park.

With immediate access to the 215 Beltway, homes in Summerlin West, including Castellana, are located minutes from Downtown Summerlin.

“Taylor Morrison is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building beautiful homes,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With a diverse range of homes — from single-story to three-story elevations, Taylor Morrison is meeting consumer demand for a variety of lifestyle preferences, all with the same focus on quality construction and design.”

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.