Taylor Morrison spreads a little joy in Vegas

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas. (Taylor Morrison)

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to provided comforts to a Las Vegas senior living home. (Taylor Morrison)

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

During the pandemic, many nursing homes had to turn away visitors to ensure the health and safety of their patients, so these items may help to lift the spirits of the Coronado Heights residents.

The project is close to Meeker’s heart. She grew up living near a nursing home and spent her Saturdays playing games with the residents. Her father is in an assisted-living home in Arkansas, and sending games and crafts is one of the ways she is able to stay connected to him.

To help this wish come to life, Taylor Morrison bught blankets, games, crafts and a new sound bar for the residents’ craft room. The team hand-tied the blankets and shared the gifts with residents.

“We’re building joy together,” Meeker said.

Last year, Arizona-based Taylor Morrison purchased California-based William Lyon Homes, making it the fifth-largest homebuilder in the country. William Lyon was a leading homebuilder in Las Vegas.

For the fourth consecutive holiday season, Taylor Morrison has asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities. That is what set the foundation for its National Build Joy Day.

Each year, Taylor Morrison asks its employees: “If you were given $1,000 to build joy in your community, how would you spend it?”

As COVID-19 continues to affect individuals around the world, the homebuilder asked that the team’s crowd-sourced ideas be centered around providing pandemic relief. Through National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison hopes to expand the philanthropic message and encourages anyone to spread kindness, no matter how big or small.

“Year after year, I’m deeply touched by the meaningful impact our team members make in communities across the country,” Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer said. “We started Build Joy in 2017 to help those impacted by natural disasters and the seemingly nonstop tragedies that were happening around us. With 2020 being a year unlike any other, we are revisiting the initiative’s roots to spread joy and inspiration to those who truly need it most.”

After nearly 100 heartwarming and uplifting ideas poured in, 20 were selected and funded with $1,000 from Taylor Morrison. Then team members across the country went to work building joy.

This year’s acts of kindness touched lives in 10 states and included constructing desks for students in need while virtual learning, making blankets for a veterans hospital, supporting a friend whose husband died from COVID-19 and helping an animal shelter offer aid to families battling financial hardship and struggling to care for their pets during the pandemic.

The 20 affectionately named “Joy Builders” recorded their projects through photo and video, sharing their inspiration, documenting their volunteer efforts and inviting others to share in the joy of giving back. Watch the 2020 #BuildJoy video and learn about their inspirational stories at taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

Also, Taylor Morrison is elevating its philanthropic efforts by making a $60,000 company donation, disbursed between Feeding America and HomeAid America. HomeAid is an organization that provides shelter and support for people experiencing homelessness. Team members voted from a selection of organizations committed to providing pandemic relief.

“Build Joy truly exemplifies all aspects of the Taylor Morrison brand,” Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty said. “With everything we do, we strive to show up for both our team members and customers and make a deeper impact within our communities that transcends building homes. To further our reach this year, we are thrilled to involve our homeowners and individuals outside of the Taylor Morrison family — spotlighting ways in which our larger community is giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.”

In honor of National Build Joy Day, Taylor Morrison invites you to share how you and your loved ones give back to the community and “build joy” for others during the holidays. Submit a short video or handful of photos documenting your philanthropic deed at taylormorrison.com/build-joy for a chance to win one of several joyful prize packages and be featured in a follow-up Build Joy video sharing the community impact of the inaugural national holiday.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is the nation’s fifth-largest homebuilder and developer based in Scottsdale, Arizona. It has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted Home Builder for five years running, 2016-2020.

Operating under a family of brands including Taylor Morrison, Darling Homes, William Lyon Signature Home and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison, the company serves consumer groups coast to coast, from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers.

Our unwavering pledge to sustainability, our communities and our team — outlined in the 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report — extends to designing thoughtful living experiences homeowners can be proud of for generations to come.