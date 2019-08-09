102°F
Teams form for Candlelighters Superhero 5K

August 9, 2019 - 3:01 pm
 

If anyone needs a superhero on their side, it’s children battling cancer and their families. They’re not only dealing with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel.

The biggest hero to these vulnerable kids and families is the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, which provides support in all these areas.

The public is invited to join the fight against cancer in a fun way with the annual Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota at Mountain’s Edge. People can help Candlelighters beneficiaries by gathering family, friends and co-workers to form teams to race or walk.

Costumes are welcome, and Candlelighters will provide the capes. Other activities will include a Kids Zone, community partner booths, opening ceremonies, warm-up by TruFusion, awards ceremony for timed runners, music, beer garden hosted by Ellis Island Casino &Brewery, food from local vendors, water from iDrink and raffle prizes.

The Superhero 5K will be held Sept. 14. Activities at the morning event will be at the 80-acre Exploration Park with the 5K and 1-mile walk routes throughout the community.

The park also offers a water play area and replicas of a old Western town, Indian village, archaeology dig site. It also has picnic areas and walking and hiking trails.

The event is the nonprofit Candlelighters’ largest fundraiser. There are prizes based on fundraising levels starting at $100. A VIP tent is also the reward for teams raising at least $2,000.

Registration dates are:

Online: Team registration at candlelightersnv.org by 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 for award qualification

In-person: At the Candlelighters office by Sept. 13 or on race day from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Mail: Postmarked by Sept. 9 to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, 8990 Spanish Ridge Ave., Ste. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148.

Participation costs are $40 for age 9 and older by Aug. 31, $45 for age 9 and older from Sept. 1-13, $15 for ages 3 to 9 through Sept. 14, and free under age 3.

Visit candlelightersnv.org or call 702-737-1919 for information, times, registration, volunteering and participation opportunities.

Superhero 5K sponsors are Centennial Toyota, Mountain’s Edge, Take 5 to Care, The Revolution, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and Blue Apple Electric.

Mountain’s Edge is a 3,500-acre master-planned community in southwest Las Vegas that celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area.

Developed by Focus Property Group, it has ranked among the country’s best-selling master-planned communities. It is recognized for close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area, major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings; parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools.

A series of paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and neighborhoods to recreation areas, including Exploration Park, Nathaniel Jones Park, Paiute Park and the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park first phase.

Though nearing closeout, there are still opportunities to become a resident of this mature master plan.

Mountain’s Edge is at 9725 S. Buffalo Drive (corner of Buffalo and Blue Diamond Road). For new home and community information, call 702-898-5777 or visit mountainsedge.com. Exploration Park is south of the main entrance.

