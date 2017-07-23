Telecommuters choose The Ogden

Tiffany and Bruce Marler were both born and raised in small Missouri towns but have always believed they were destined to travel and live in more urban environments. Employed by a software company that enables them to work remotely from anywhere in the country, the couple spent years traveling to metropolitan destinations such as New York and San Francisco. The Marlers began discussing their next relocation in 2015, and something about Las Vegas kept drawing them back.

Bruce and Tiffany Marler have always loved the culture and energy of urban environments, so when they discovered The Ogden, they immediately fell in love with the community, exclusive resident amenities and location in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. (Mona Shield Payne)

Tiffany and Bruce Marler were born and raised in small Missouri towns but have always believed they were destined to travel and live in more urban environments. Employed by a software company that enables them to work remotely from anywhere in the country, the couple spent years traveling to metropolitan destinations such as New York and San Francisco. The Marlers began discussing their next relocation in 2015, and something about Las Vegas kept drawing them back.

“We found ourselves making excuses to visit Las Vegas, and in short order, we counted at least 20 visits to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” Tiffany said. “By the end of summer 2016, after visiting another dozen times, we came to the realization that this city was already home. We visited The Ogden, and it was love at first sight. In fact, we made an offer that same day.”

Staffers at The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, spoke to the Marlers in many ways, covering their lifestyle checklist and more. They purchased a one-bedroom on the top floor of the community, featuring mountain views.

“We work from home and never tire of the beautiful scenery from our balcony. The community’s location offers the perfect balance of peacefulness and vibrant energy, so we truly have the best of both worlds. The walkability to delicious restaurants, popular watering holes and galleries is unrivaled anywhere else in this city,” Bruce said.

Some of the couple’s favorite hot spots include The Container Park, Oak &Ivy whiskey cocktail bar, Carson Kitchen, Le Thai and Donut Bar. They also frequent the Golden Nugget because of the property’s wide range of eateries.

“There is some beauty to living in a tourist destination, because we can get anything we want even if it’s midnight and still go home to The Ogden’s round-the-clock security, friendly concierge team and exclusive resident amenities. The staff is genuine, knowledgeable and always eager to take care of us and our neighbors,” Tiffany said.

“Our four children live in Missouri and have visited us since we moved to Las Vegas. Two of them will graduate from high school in the next couple of years and are already considering attending UNLV. Of course, we are thrilled,” Bruce said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed roof-top pool. Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas. The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom-plus-den 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.