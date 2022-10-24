Ten Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes

Ten Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out.

Ten Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Two neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a scenic ridgeline, offer final-opportunity homes, each embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts a 4-acre park with pickleball courts and playgrounds, three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County. Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison has five two-story floor plans remaining that range from 1,592 square feet to 2,366 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. Regency by Toll Brothers is an age-qualified, staff-gated neighborhood offering a complete active-adult lifestyle via an abundance of amenities including a first-class recreation and fitness center, pickleball courts and pools. All Regency homes are single-story and remaining homes range from 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers four two-story luxury home floor plans in an exclusive staff-gated, enclave that includes its own community center. Remaining homes range from 4,398 square feet to 5,007 square feet, priced approximately $1.5 million.

In The Canyons village, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers all single-story luxury condominium flats. The Canyons is a golf-course themed village as home of TPC Las Vegas. It is adjacent to Angel Park, located just outside the community. Condo homes at Mira Villa range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet, priced from the high $900,000s.

In Summerlin West, home construction is bustling in the districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. The area, located west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, is situated on elevated topography with stunning views from several vantage points. With proximity to many popular Summerlin amenities, including, Fox Hill Climbing adventure park, The Vistas pool, community center and park, The Vistas North Park, The Vistas South Park and Paseos Park, which all include splash pads.

In the district of Redpoint, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes offers four single- and two-story homes that range from 1,650 square feet to 2,325 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. At Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes, four floor plans in single- and two-story elevations range from 2,851 square feet to 4,573 square feet, priced from approximately $1 million. Tri Pointe Homes has two neighborhoods nearing sell-out, including Overlook and Kings Canyon. Overlook offers single-story homes from 2,722 square feet to 3,254 square feet, priced from approximately $1 million. Kings Canyon offers single- and two-story homes from 2,379 square feet to 3,686 square feet, priced from the $800,000s.

In Redpoint Square, Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes offers paired town homes of approximately 1,500 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s. And Obsidian by Woodside Homes offers five floor plans in two- and three-story elevations that range from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing diverse faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 110 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers of each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.