Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the Cliffs Village in Summerlin. Terra Luna received a Silver Nugget Awards for Community of the Year and Home of the Year. (Pardee Homes)

Named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association at the annual Silver Nugget Awards last month, Terra Luna features modern floor plans that range from 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet.

The new Plan Five measures 3,279 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, loft and three-car tandem garage in a modern, two-story design. It is priced from $630,000.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Terra Luna is south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School and features one- and two-story designs at the gated community reveal midcentury modern elevations including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced approximately from the mid-$500,000s.

Recognized with a Silver Nugget Award for Home of the Year, Terra Luna Plan Four measures 3,265 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths; bonus room; lounge; covered patio; two-car, plus swing bay garage. Offered instead of the lounge is a fifth bedroom and fourth bath.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango Drive/Sunset Road exit. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset.

Travel west on Sunset approximately 2 miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road and follow the signs to the model homes.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers an array of amenities, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

