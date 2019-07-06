97°F
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan

July 6, 2019 - 9:59 am
 

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

Named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association at the annual Silver Nugget Awards last month, Terra Luna features modern floor plans that range from 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet.

The new Plan Five measures 3,279 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths, den, loft and three-car tandem garage in a modern, two-story design. It is priced from $630,000.

For more information on available homes, visit pardeehomes.com or contact a new homes specialist at 702-602-9684.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Homes’ Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Terra Luna is south of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive near Shelley Berkley Elementary School and features one- and two-story designs at the gated community reveal midcentury modern elevations including Nevada Modern, Fold and Pitch, per plan. Homes are priced approximately from the mid-$500,000s.

Recognized with a Silver Nugget Award for Home of the Year, Terra Luna Plan Four measures 3,265 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths; bonus room; lounge; covered patio; two-car, plus swing bay garage. Offered instead of the lounge is a fifth bedroom and fourth bath.

To reach Terra Luna from the 215 Beltway west, exit Durango Drive/Sunset Road exit. Stay on the access road and then turn left onto Sunset.

Travel west on Sunset approximately 2 miles, turning left on South Hualapai Way. Follow Hualapai as it curves east and turns into Maule Avenue. Take the first right onto Trail Ridge Drive at the roundabout. Turn left on Copper Edge Road and follow the signs to the model homes.

Summerlin is a 22,500-acre master-planned community spanning the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley. The community offers an array of amenities, including nearly 250 parks, 150-plus miles of trails, 10 golf courses, 27 top-ranked public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining and entertainment.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices, and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Four brand-new floor plans, each with unique indoor/outdoor living features, are now available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

 
Louis Castle, a Las Vegas video game designer, and his family have spent two decades escaping to their A-frame chalet with panoramic views of the Spring Mountains, spacious decks, fireplace and a wraparound bar in the great room.

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment. Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.