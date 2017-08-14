Texas couple enjoy lock-and-leave lifestyle

Texas natives Ken and Peg Woody purchased their second home in January 2016 at The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Today, the couple has never been happier with their decision to invest in an one-bedroom residence in the sky.

Peg Woody and her husband, Ken, have enjoyed their new lifestyle at The Ogden since purchasing their one-bedroom home in January 2016. (The Ogden)

Texas natives Ken and Peg Woody purchased their second home in January 2016 at The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Today, the couple has never been happier with their decision to invest in a one-bedroom residence in the sky.

“It’s been a complete dream living here, and while we still love traveling to Texas every few weeks, we always look forward to coming home at The Ogden. The concierge team is friendly and accommodating, and the 24-hour, round-the-clock-security offers us peace of mind, which is priceless,” Peg said.

The Woodys first visited Las Vegas to celebrate Ken’s 50th birthday. Prior to that trip, neither Ken nor Peg had been to the Entertainment Capital of the World. They were immediately attracted to the city’s gaming scene, vibrant entertainers and its selection of world-class restaurants. Soon, their visits evolved from four to five times a year to nearly once a month.

“We often stayed at The Golden Nugget, and after a few trips, we became very acquainted with the staff, the restaurants and the neighborhood that surrounded the hotel,” Peg said. “Ken started talking about wanting to move to Las Vegas a few years ago, but I wasn’t sold on uprooting our entire lives.

In the fall of 2015, Ken decided to explore the living options in downtown Las Vegas, stumbled upon The Ogden and instantly fell in love. Making The Ogden our second home made perfect sense for us.”

Peg came to Las Vegas for a presentation of The Ogden’s various floor plans with Ken, and less than two months later, they were inking an incredible deal for their one-bedroom “dream” home.

“It’s within walking distance of our favorite casinos, The Container Park, our favorite restaurant — Vic &Anthony’s Steakhouse at Golden Nugget and unique art galleries. And when we want to visit Strip attractions like Brooklyn Bowl and The High Roller at The LINQ, it’s only a short drive,” Peg said.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; add new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and remodeled rooftop pool. Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants, many of them among the city’s most popular eateries, bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including Veterans Affairs- and Fannie Mae- backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s to a three-bedroom plus den 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s onsite sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.