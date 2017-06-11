The Ogden attracts veterans with VA loan financing

The Ogden, an iconic 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, has sold 65 percent of its residences with more than 10 percent of them proudly owned by active and retired military personnel. It’s no wonder so many veterans have found their dream homes at The Ogden, thanks to the luxury community’s flexible financing options that include Veterans Affairs loans, minimal maintenance requirements, location, spacious floor plans and security.

“We partner with The Federal Savings Bank, one of the largest privately held, veteran-owned banks in the United States, to make home ownership a reality for many buyers who otherwise wouldn’t be in a position to finance a mortgage,” said Stephanie Reese, director of sales for The Ogden.

“Unlike conventional loans that require buyers to provide a 3- to 5-percent down payment, VA loans allow eligible military personnel to buy their homes with nothing down and also offer lower average interest rates than other loan types.”

In November, retired U.S. Air Force veteran Marylou Soto purchased her home at The Ogden because it offered a short commute to her family-owned business, Lazer Ladies.

“I now wonder what took me so long to convert to this lifestyle given how little maintenance is required to take care of my home,” Soto said. “I was sold on The Ogden’s sense of security, its location in the heart of downtown Las Vegas where there is so much to do, see and experience, as well as the tower’s friendly staff and neighbors that truly make it feel like home.”

In January, Wisconsin natives Dan and Brenda Dinga recently gave up their suburban life for a home in the Silver State. Their Realtor recognized the couple’s love for downtown and recommended The Ogden.

“We signed a six-month lease to test it out, and today we are permanent residents and homeowners,” Brenda Dinga said. “Dan is a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran, so we financed our home through a VA loan.

“There are so many reasons we fell in love with the community, including the security, friendly concierge and activities hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s lifestyle director. I never, in a million years, would have imagined agreeing to live in a condominium, but The Ogden has completely changed my perspective, and I couldn’t be happier with my maintenance-free lifestyle, panoramic views from my balcony and the bustling city just outside my front door.”

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment, thoughtfully refreshing the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; adding new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; as well as incorporating enhanced amenities, such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and updated rooftop pool.

Right outside the front door of The Ogden are more than 150 restaurants — many of them among the city’s most popular eateries — bars, attractions and an energy that continues to build with ongoing redevelopment of downtown Las Vegas.

The Ogden offers flexible financing options, including VA and Fannie Mae-backed loans, making it easier for homebuyers to lock in their dream homes. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the mid-$300,000s, to a three-bedroom plus den 2,044-square-foot home starting in the low $500,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room; extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational families and guests; and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light — all design features sought after by millennials, professionals, empty nesters and retirees.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. N., call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.