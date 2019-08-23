102°F
The Ogden high-rise has sense of community

August 23, 2019 - 2:25 pm
 

Every week, residents of The Ogden, a 21-story condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas, head upstairs to their top-floor Sky Deck social lounge for an hour or so of catching up. And, in between the appetizers and drinks, a community has formed — warmly welcoming new residents to the neighborhood.

“The sense of belonging and community was almost immediate,” said Brenda Dinga, who moved into The Ogden with her husband, Dan, just over three years ago.

“There’s always something to do — if you choose — and those activities help to make friends of neighbors,” Brenda Dinga said.

“There’s a huge effort by everyone, both residents and staff, to foster a community unlike any other,” Dan Dinga said.

The Dingas love participating in the exciting and fun activities hosted by Evelyn Connors, the community’s lifestyle director.

“We would probably be out and about exploring all that downtown Las Vegas has to offer, but there are many events, restaurants and some offbeat places that we might never have discovered if it weren’t for Evelyn. Plus, the organized outings make it easy to get to know other Ogden residents,” Brenda Dinga said.

The couple also enjoy the friendly neighborliness of Ogden living. In addition to the planned community events, “the HOA (homeowners association) is very active in coordinating resident gatherings,” she added.

When Dan and Brenda Dinga packed up their suburban home outside of Madison, Wisconsin, to embark on their “right-sized,” downtown lifestyle at The Ogden, Brenda Dinga was uncertain about living in a condominium, “but The Ogden has eliminated any doubts, and I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

After initially renting for six months to test out condo living, the Dingas purchased the Dentner floor plan, a large two-bedroom residence measuring 1,698 square feet of living space with panoramic Strip and mountain views.

Because Dan Dinga is a retired Marine Corps veteran, the couple were able to use The Ogden’s Veterans Affairs financing option to buy their home.

“The Ogden is not only affordable, its flexible financing options and very smooth buying process made it possible for us to purchase our dream home,” Dan Dinga said.

The Dingas value the low-maintenance lifestyle of high-rise living, and because they often travel back to Wisconsin to visit their son, they appreciate The Ogden’s lock-and-leave feature.

All Ogden residents enjoy the exceptional benefit of round-the-clock concierge service. The friendly and knowledgeable concierge team is happy to take care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, and booking nightlife accommodations and show tickets.

“Everyone who works here has been exceptional. We can’t say enough great things about the team,” Dan Dinga said.

Dan and Brenda Dinga, who both work remotely from home, enjoy the on-site proximity of the many amenities The Ogden offers. They routinely work out at the fitness center and relax by the rooftop pool. The couple’s four-legged family member, Stella, enjoys her daily visits to the on-property dog run.

Like most urban dwellers, the Dingas have their favorite hangouts, such as the Arts District’s Three-Sheets Craft Beer Bar and Atomic Liquors, and Stella’s favorite — the Hydrant Club, downtown’s own dog park and club.

”There are a lot of things we love about living in downtown Las Vegas, but none more than the ability to walk to so many great restaurants, bars and attractions,” Dan Dinga said.

Downtown Las Vegas offers no fewer than 150 restaurants, bars and nightlife venues, most within walking distance from The Ogden.

“Downtown has a special charm about it,” Dan Dinga said. Like The Ogden, “there’s a community vibe about downtown Las Vegas. We’ve watched it evolve over the last three years, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

Other amenities include 24-hour security, fitness center, a rooftop pool, Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings to brunches and paint nights.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae financing and offers all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veteran Affairs and Fannie Mae.

Through the end of August, homebuyers can take advantage of one year of prepaid homeowners’ association fees and 2 percent toward closing costs.

Now more than 90 percent sold, The Ogden has fewer than 12 residences remaining. That includes two-bedroom homes priced from the low $400,000s and three-bedroom homes priced from the high $500,000s.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon and 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at www.Ogdenlv.com.

