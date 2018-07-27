The Ogden offers upgraded residences

The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is known for offering its residents luxury living, complete with beautifully appointed residences, spectacular views, first-class amenities and resident-only activities led by a dedicated lifestyle director. For the buyer looking for an even more upgraded home, The Ogden has a limited number of residences as part of its elite Premier Collection.

The Ogden offers a limited number of residences as part of its Premier Collection, including The Cragin and The Goodman floor plans. (The Ogden)

The Ogden, a 21-story high-rise condominium tower in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, is known for offering its residents luxury living, complete with beautifully appointed residences, spectacular views, first-class amenities and resident-only activities led by a dedicated lifestyle director. For the buyer looking for an even more upgraded home, The Ogden has a limited number of residences as part of its elite Premier Collection.

“If you’re a homebuyer looking for that extra ‘wow’ factor, we have just the home you’ve been dreaming of,” said Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, whose company, in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased a collection of high-rise communities in Las Vegas as DK Las Vegas in 2013. “We recently enhanced the floor plans that comprise our Premier Collection — The Cragin and The Goodman. And, with still historically low interest rates and a growing demand for high-rise living, particularly in the vibrant Downtown Las Vegas area, we can’t think of a better time than right now to buy.”

Priced at $569,900, the 1,847-square-feet Cragin features three bedrooms, two balconies and 2½ baths, as well as a spacious kitchen. The guest bath offers dual sinks, and the master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet.

The layout of The Goodman, priced at $659,900 and spanning 2,044 square feet, lives like a ranch house in the sky with four bedrooms and 2½ baths. The floor plan includes two balconies offering Strip and downtown Las Vegas views, along with a spacious kitchen featuring a window over the kitchen sink with a Strip view. Available only on higher floors, The Goodman provides ample space to accommodate an in-home office, overnight guests and nonstop entertaining.

All Premier Collection residences feature Daltile polished quartz kitchen and bath countertops, kitchen and bath cabinetry by Wellborn Cabinets, luxury hardwood and porcelain tile flooring by Mohawk and Whirlpool wine coolers. They are equipped with Samsung stainless steel kitchen appliances, including double-door ovens and Samsung’s new and innovative Family Hub refrigerator, featuring a touchscreen display that allows you to plan meals and create shopping lists, set food expiration notifications, coordinate family schedules, play music and watch TV. The Cragin and The Goodman also have floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, pendant lighting in the kitchen and baths, blackout shades on all bedroom windows and sun shades on all living area windows.

“Home sales across our entire portfolio have demonstrated a real shift in what buyers want right now,” Vaknin said. “A few years ago, buyers were looking for value. Today, they are seeking larger, more luxurious homes. Thanks to the universal appeal of Las Vegas, new energy and vibrancy created by professional sports, home prices that are still affordable and, in our case, the availability of expanded financing options, high-rise living is hotter than ever.”

All Ogden residents enjoy the benefit of round-the-clock concierge service. The friendly and knowledgeable concierge team is happy to take care of errands, including dropping off and picking up residents’ dry cleaning, flower and gift ordering, making dinner reservations, booking nightlife accommodations and booking show tickets. Other amenities include 24-hour security, fitness center, rooftop pool, Sky Deck, social lounge and a social calendar full of resident mixers, from cocktail and movie outings to brunches and paint nights.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and remodeled rooftop pool.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval, and it’s the only condo to offer all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae.

Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence priced from the high $300,000s to a four-bedroom, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the mid-$600,000s.

The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room; extra bedrooms for accommodating multigenerational family and guests; and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.