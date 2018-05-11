Toll Brothers adds to its Summerlin offerings

Toll Brothers has long been building quality homes in Summerlin. The company offers a diverse range of homes in seven neighborhoods within four distinct villages throughout the community: Regency, Ironwood and Granite Heights in The Cliffs village; Fairway Hills in The Ridges village; Los Altos and Altura in The Paseos village; and its newest neighborhood — Shadow Point in the village of Stonebridge.

Shadow Point, under early development, is now selling. This private gated neighborhood encompasses 102 single-family homes offering single-story living with loft options. Homes range from 2,285 square feet to 2,879 square feet and are priced from the high $500,000s. Reflecting a prairie architectural style inspired by nearby Red Rock National Conservation Area, Shadow Point embodies the village of Stonebridge design criteria that enhance the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through architecture, landscape, walls and color. Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, barbecue area, fire pit, trails and parks.

The Cliffs is one of Summerlin’s newest villages unfolding along its southernmost edge at the base of a dramatic ridgeline for which it is named. Here, Toll Brothers is actively selling three neighborhoods.

For those seeking an active-adult, 55-plus lifestyle, Regency offers all single-story homes in nine floor plans spanning 1,665 square feet to 2,724 square feet and priced from the mid-$400,000s. Regency homes feature flexible floor plans with two to three bedrooms, casitas, dual master bedroom options and expansive living spaces, including indoor-outdoor living opportunities with covered loggias and courtyards. Regency offers many resort-style amenities in this staff-gated community, including a clubhouse spanning more than 22,000 square feet with indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; game rooms; and an on-site lifestyle director.

Nearby are Granite Heights and Ironwood, offering contemporary homes, many with views overlooking the valley and nestled near the village’s namesake cliffs. Ironwood is a gated, all single-story neighborhood with homes ranging from 2,516 square feet to 2,823 square feet and priced from the $600,000s. Spacious floor plans include three bedrooms, from 2½ to 3½ baths, three-car garage and unique indoor/outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the village’s elevation, views and landscape. Special features in select models include private courtyards, covered patios and an expansive sliding door system.

Granite Heights also features all single-story homes in a gated setting with homes spanning from 3,156 square feet to 3,238 square feet and priced from the high $800,000s. Designed with modern luxury and laid out to maximize city and mountain views, Granite Heights homes feature open floor plans, 10-foot to 16-foot ceiling heights and abundant indoor/outdoor living spaces. Models offer from three to five bedrooms and from three to five baths. Select models offer optional guest suites, interior courtyards, covered patios and oversized master suites and baths.

In The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway just north of W. Charleston Boulevard, Toll Brothers offers Los Altos and Altura with expansive floor plans. An exclusive gated neighborhood with all single-story open floor plans that range from 3,094 square feet to 3,822 square feet and priced from the mid-$700,000s, Los Altos offers the largest single-story homes on the largest lots in The Paseos village, across from Fox Hill Park. Los Altos homes include three or four bedrooms, 3½ or 4½ baths and three-car garages. Los Altos floor plans are the first of their kind nationally for Toll Brothers. They offer many features that emphasize indoor/outdoor living space via covered patios and other design details to take advantage of the area’s surrounding beauty and climate. Flexible floor plans include next-generation living options, up to seven bedrooms and 5½ baths.

Also in The Paseos is the gated neighborhood of Altura, offering five two-story floor plans ranging from 3,464 square feet to 4,237 square feet, ideal for entertaining and expansive living and priced from the $600,000s. Altura offers up to seven bedrooms, 6½ baths, three-car garages and covered patios with many optional features in select models, including balconies, lofts, wine bar and casita.

In The Ridges village, Summerlin’s exclusive luxury enclave that is home to several custom-home neighborhoods, Fairway Hills is the village’s only luxury condominium neighborhood. Nestled in a peaceful desert setting against Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course, Fairway Hills is a gated neighborhood offering three single-level living home designs with elevator access and floor plans ranging from 2,105 square feet to 3,274 square feet and priced from the high $600,000s. Fairway Hills condominium homes feature outdoor living spaces to maximize the natural beauty of The Ridges and create a seamless outdoor/indoor environment. Its dramatic floor plans are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas. The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents. Amenities include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 25 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, nine golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities and business parks. Homes are available in a variety of styles priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.