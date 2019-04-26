Toll Brothers at Inspirada to open model homes

On April 27, Toll Brothers at Inspirada will showcase four decorated model homes in its Vistamar and Marin collections. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers at Inspirada in Henderson has announced the opening of four decorated model homes in its Vistamar and Marin collections. Homebuyers are invited to tour the professionally decorated models during their Model Home Grand Opening on April 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and see the craftsmanship and quality that goes into building a Toll Brothers home. Light refreshments will be served.

“We are very excited to unveil our four new model homes to homebuyers. They highlight some fantastic available features, including a fully upgraded kitchen with Arizona Tile countertops, a soaring great room with a 60-inch Primo fireplace and 12-foot slider doors that open up to a spacious backyard retreat,” said Matthew Clinger, senior project manager.

Homes within the two collections feature four to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and three- to four-car garages. Boasting open floor plans, these homes offer a myriad of outstanding features at no additional cost, including dramatic 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, expansive master bedroom suites with large walk-in closets and lavish baths. Homebuyers may further personalize their home to suit their needs and lifestyle with the assistance of design experts at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Manufacturer and builder incentives are available during this final weekend of the National Sales Event.

Pricing for the Vistamar and Marin collections start at $412,995. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit TollBrothersatInspirada.com or call 702-399-2100 to learn more. The on-site sales center and model homes are open Monday noon–6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are at 3357 Carsebridge Drive in Henderson.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.