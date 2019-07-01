Toll Brothers breaks ground on Mesa Ridge’s amenity center

Toll Brothers broke ground on the amenity center within its Mesa Ridge gated community, in the Mesa Village of Summerlin along the Spring Mountain ridgeline in Las Vegas.

Toll Brothers broke ground on the amenity center within its Mesa Ridge gated community, in the Mesa Village of Summerlin along the Spring Mountain ridgeline in Las Vegas.

Regional representatives for U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, a representative for Congresswoman Susie Lee (NV-03) and a representative for Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall joined Toll Brothers and Howard Hughes Corp. executives at the event to participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking.

Scheduled for a summer 2020 opening, the Mesa Ridge amenity center will sit on more than 4½ acres and will be a focal point of the community, consisting of a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, fitness center, bocce court and fire pits.

“In the coming months, the Mesa Ridge community — from its uniquely modern architecture homes to its world-class amenities — will take shape amid a breathtaking backdrop in our valley,” said Scott James, Las Vegas division president of Toll Brothers. “Today’s groundbreaking is an important step in achieving this vision and creating a truly wonderful place for our homebuyers to call home.”

Having opened for sale in January, Mesa Ridge is near top-rated Summerlin private and public schools, an array of dining and entertainment options and the 215 Beltway. In total, Mesa Ridge will boast 322 one- and two-story luxury homes within four boutique neighborhoods: View Point, Overlook, Sky View and The Peak.

Priced from the upper $700,000s, the 14 luxury home designs range from 2,970 square feet to 5,008 square feet and feature three to six bedrooms and baths. The first two model parks for the View Point and Overlook collections will be open to the public in October, and the Sky View and Peak collections are slated to open in January 2020.

Among the unique and outstanding features, innovative package management solutions provider Parcel Pending announced in February that Mesa Ridge would be the first community in the United States to have its Smart Home Lockers installed in all of its homes. The technology allows secure, in-home deliveries without residents having to be home or open their front door. Special refrigerated delivery lockers will be available in the new amenity center for homeowners who make online grocery delivery orders.

For more information about Mesa Ridge, visit MesaRidgeByToll.com, call 844-836-5263 or visit the community sales office at 5350 Mesa Park Drive.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 22 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.