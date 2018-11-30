Toll Brothers builds in Cadence

The 78 homes that will comprise Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence neighborhood are now for sale.

The model kitchens features a center island with seating. (The LandWell Co.)

Toll Brothers is building the Concord at Cadence neighborhood. (The LandWell Co.)

The 78 homes that will comprise Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence neighborhood are now for sale. Toll Brothers recently purchased nearly 15 acres in Cadence to build one of its most popular collection of homes, which are available at pre-construction pricing. Within Concord at Cadence are four single-story home designs, each with a variety of options.

“We’ve been building fabulous communities in the best locations across the country for years,” said Gary Mayo, Toll Brothers group president. “Concord at Cadence is no exception. The neighborhood amenities, parks and trails, pool-sized homesites and inspiring home designs offer buyers a more affordable option for upscale living.”

The Edgewood plan boasts an open, 2,086-square-foot floor plan, covered entry and tasteful master bath.

The Hillcrest option features a master bedroom with a huge, walk-in closet. The home measures 2,107 square feet.

The Pineridge model kitchen features a center island and breakfast bar. The home measures 2,276 square feet.

And the expansive Summerfield plan is 2,378 square feet and includes a versatile den and covered patio.

Homes at Concord start at $409,995 and include up to four bedrooms, 3½ baths and three-car garages on picturesque grounds. Standards also include 10-foot ceilings, inviting living spaces and homesites large enough to accommodate a pool and other outdoor entertainment options.

The Concord at Cadence sales center — at 1211 N. Water St. in Henderson — is open Mondays from noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more about this community by calling the sale office at 702-586-8686 or visiting ConcordAtCadence.com.

Cadence’s other builders include Richmond American Homes, Woodside Homes and Lennar. Full details on all current and forthcoming homes may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is a starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey into all of the home options offered in the master-planned community.

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will span 2,200 acres and feature 13,250 homes. Cadence will feature 450 acres of open space, including 30 acres of trails for walking, hiking and biking that interconnect to the Las Vegas Wash Trail and River Mountain Loop Trail. The 50-acre Central Park offers vistas of nearby mountains, the Strip and Las Vegas Valley, while the 100-acre sports park will include basketball and tennis courts and fields for soccer, softball and other popular recreational sports.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, Henderson Hospital and several retail centers and restaurants.

You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.