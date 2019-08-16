Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence to celebrate grand opening

Toll Brothers has announce the opening of its newest model homes at Concord at Cadence in Henderson. The professionally decorated models will open for tours during the grand opening event Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Toll Brothers Concord by Toll Brothers will open at Cadence in Henderson this weekend.

Concord by Toll Brothers will open at Cadence in Henderson this weekend. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers has announced the opening of its newest model homes at Concord at Cadence in Henderson.

The professionally decorated models will open for tours during the grand opening event Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We’re very excited that the models are complete and ready for homebuyers to tour,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division president. “Homebuyers will be able to fully experience the elegance and detail available at Concord at Cadence. They can better visualize what they want and need and then be able to create a home that uniquely reflects their lifestyle and personality.”

The homes at Concord at Cadence boast open floor plans and will offer the features and amenities that are most desired by today’s homebuyers and many included features such as 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and stainless-steel appliances, expansive master bedroom suites with large walk-in closets and lavish bathrooms and elegant finishes. Homebuyers may personalize their home to suit their needs and lifestyle at the Toll Brothers Las Vegas Design Studio.

Pricing for homes at Concord at Cadence start in the upper $300,000s. Potential buyers are encouraged to visit ConcordatCadence.com or call 702-586-8686 to learn more. The Concord at Cadence on-site sales center, and model homes are open Monday noon-6 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are located at 1211 N. Water Street in Henderson.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is a leading builder of luxury homes in the U.S. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.