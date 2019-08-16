106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homes Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers’ Concord at Cadence to celebrate grand opening

Sponsored Content
August 16, 2019 - 4:17 pm
 

Toll Brothers has announced the opening of its newest model homes at Concord at Cadence in Henderson.

The professionally decorated models will open for tours during the grand opening event Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We’re very excited that the models are complete and ready for homebuyers to tour,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division president. “Homebuyers will be able to fully experience the elegance and detail available at Concord at Cadence. They can better visualize what they want and need and then be able to create a home that uniquely reflects their lifestyle and personality.”

The homes at Concord at Cadence boast open floor plans and will offer the features and amenities that are most desired by today’s homebuyers and many included features such as 10-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and stainless-steel appliances, expansive master bedroom suites with large walk-in closets and lavish bathrooms and elegant finishes. Homebuyers may personalize their home to suit their needs and lifestyle at the Toll Brothers Las Vegas Design Studio.

Pricing for homes at Concord at Cadence start in the upper $300,000s. Potential buyers are encouraged to visit ConcordatCadence.com or call 702-586-8686 to learn more. The Concord at Cadence on-site sales center, and model homes are open Monday noon-6 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are located at 1211 N. Water Street in Henderson.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is a leading builder of luxury homes in the U.S. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The clubhouse at the new luxury apartments at Tanager in Downtown Summerlin is ready for the co ...
Tanager in Downtown Summerlin welcomes first residents
Sponsored Content

Las Vegas native Roberto Orellana has lived in Summerlin nearly all his life. A graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who left Nevada briefly to attend San Diego State University, the 26-year-old is now a business development executive for Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a global gaming giant that also calls the master-planned community home.

Mona Shield Payne Pardee Homes
Room to grow at Cirrus
Sponsored Content

These young ladies joined their fathers, James and Justin, both employees of Pardee Homes, for the grand opening Aug. 10 of the builder’s Cirrus neighborhood. All three girls appear perfectly at home in the playhouse in the backyard of the Plan Two model.

Ryan Thompson, Blue Heron
REAL ESTATE ON THE MOVE
Sponsored Content

■ Blue Heron, a design/build firm led by founder and Las Vegas native Tyler Jones, has announced that Ryan Thompson has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Thompson will be an integral part to the growth strategy for the company, overseeing the evolution of the Blue Heron brand, strategic vision, marketing strategy and media across all platforms.

Luxury awaits at One Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

Located on the South Strip, minutes from the developing Raiders football stadium; the bustling T-Mobile Arena; world-class shopping and dining on the Strip; and nearby Town Square, One Las Vegas, the iconic twin-tower high-rise, is showcasing its White Throne Mountain floor plan — residence No. 622.

Joining executives of The Howard Hughes Corp. are 2019 Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship ...
Summerlin awards college scholarships to students
Sponsored Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded college scholarships to three outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Teams form for Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Sponsored Content

If anyone needs a superhero on their side, it’s children battling cancer and their families. They’re not only dealing with the disease’s physical effects but also with treatment, emotional impact, financial considerations and potential out-of-state travel. The biggest hero to these vulnerable kids and families is the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, which provides support in all these areas.

Skye Canyon to unveil five model homes
Sponsored Content

Food, fun and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils five appointed models at the First Look: Northglenn and Madera by Century Communities.