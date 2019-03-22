Nine Summerlin communities to be highlighted by Toll Brothers. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers features nine Summerlin communities that offer a variety of home designs — from luxury condominiums to single-family homes priced from the mid-$500,000s to more than $1 million.

For homebuyers who don’t want to wait for a new home build and want to move right away, Toll Brothers has more than a dozen quick-delivery homes available for immediate move-in within The Cliffs and Paseos Villages in Summerlin. Incentives are also available on select completed homes. The builder is holding a sales promotion through March 31.

Ironwood and Granite Heights communities in The Cliffs Village offer immediate move-in homes that have close proximity to top-rated Summerlin private and public schools, as well as all the retail and dining choices Summerlin has to offer.

At Ironwood, the Jade High Plains floor plan offers 2,823 square feet with four bedrooms and 3½ baths, and is priced at $824,995. This model includes a three-car garage, two outdoor patios and a single-story floor plan with upgrades throughout.

The Onyx High Plains at Granite Heights offers luxurious design touches for spectacular entertaining. This floor plan boasts four bedrooms, 4½ baths, 3,424 square feet and is priced at $1,074,995.

Several Toll Brothers homes in an array of styles and exterior designs are also available within the Paseos Village, just west of the 215 Beltway. This community boasts several amenities, including Paseos Park and the Fox Hill adventure-themed park.

At Los Altos, two homes are ready for immediate move-in. They range from 3,309 square feet to 3,569 square feet, each with four bedrooms and 4½ baths, and priced from $1 million.

Also, located within this desirable community, Altura by Toll Brothers offers two move-in-ready options ranging from 4,237 square feet to 4,437 square feet, each with five bedrooms and 5½ baths. Prices start from the mid-$900,000s.

For information on these homes and all actively selling Toll Brothers communities in Summerlin and Henderson, visit LuxuryLivingLV.com.