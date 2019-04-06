Toll Brothers holds National Sales Event

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson. The event runs through April 28 .(Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday, April 6, in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson. The event runs through April 28.

Offering distinctive home designs and options, Toll Brothers communities invite homebuyers to discover their dream homes. Manufacturer and builder incentives are available for a limited time, so a homebuyer can choose a home and truly make it their own at the best possible value.

Interest rates continue to be low, and with great financing programs available through TBI Mortgage Co. combined with the limited-time savings, homebuyers are positioned to have exceptional buying power during this event.

During the National Sales Event, homebuyers can browse an expansive selection of home designs and discover the impressive list of national brand partners offering select savings on products featured in Toll Brothers homes. Buyers will benefit from the builder’s long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, DalTile, by enjoying exclusive offerings at a great value for a limited time.

A team of consultants is available at the Las Vegas Design Studio to provide one-on-one home design guidance through the selection process. Security and home control solutions are also available through TBI Smart Home Solutions.

Interested buyers must make a deposit between April 6 and 28. Limited-time incentives vary among communities, and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is operating in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf and urban low-, mid- and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.