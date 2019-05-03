Toll Brothers launches ‘Bring Life Outdoors’ campaign

n a special promotion, May 4 through May 26, Toll Brothers will showcase its outdoor features in Summerlin and Henderson homes. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers will host a Bring Life Outdoors Sales Event today, May 4, through May 26 at participating Summerlin and Henderson communities.

Offering a variety of options, Toll Brothers brings luxurious living outdoors with amenities such as covered patios, outdoor kitchens, fire pits and sparkling pools with custom decks. To take advantage of the limited-time savings offered, buyers must place a deposit on a new home at a participating community between May 4 and May 26, and close on the home. Sales and incentive packages vary among communities, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak to a sales representative to learn more.

“Luxury living is synonymous with Toll Brothers homes. Now, we’re bringing luxurious living outdoors,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers division president. “Today is the perfect time for buyers to purchase a new home and enjoy extraordinary savings on outdoor living features.”

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/LVOutdoors.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.