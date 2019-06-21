Toll Brothers’ Mesa Ridge offers luxury features

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a Summerlin community featuring a variety of home designs, luxury appointments and resort-style amenities. (Toll Brothers)

Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers is a Summerlin community featuring a variety of home designs, luxury appointments and resort-style amenities.

Toll Brothers recently provided a behind-the-scenes look at the Overlook Collection homesites at Mesa Ridge. The collection features single-story homes with versatile floor plans on expansive homesites. Priced from the low $800,000s, the collection offers three modern architecture home designs — Bridge, Grand Circle and Sandstone.

Each home design in the Overlook Collection offers buyers an extensive range of designer options to personalize their dream home. Additional bedrooms and baths, multigenerational suites and alternate kitchen layouts are just some of the options from which to choose.

The 2,970-square-foot Bridge home design includes three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The one-story home’s front porch and covered entry flow into the foyer, opening to the great room and desirable large covered patio. The luxurious master bedroom suite is enhanced by a huge walk-in closet, sizable private covered patio and deluxe master bath with dual vanities and a two-sided fireplace that adds charm to the outdoor retreat. The Bridge is priced from $802,995.

The Grand Circle home design features a 3,437-square-foot open floor plan with three to four bedrooms and 3½ baths. The secluded master bedroom suite is complete with a generous walk-in closet, a sizable semi-private covered patio with two-sided fireplace and a deluxe master bath with dual vanities, large soaking tub, luxe shower with dual seating and drying areas. Additional highlights include a well-appointed gourmet kitchen and a desirable rear covered patio. The Grand Circle is priced from $822,995.

The 3,467-square-foot Sandstone home design includes three bedrooms and 3½ baths. Perfect for entertaining, the Sandstone features an expansive great room, dining room, and relaxing large patio with covered area. The smartly detailed gourmet kitchen overlooks a bright breakfast area complete with a large center island and breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space and a huge walk-in pantry. The three-sided standard fireplace between the master bath and master bedroom is a stand-out feature that adds the perfect touch of luxury. The Sandstone is priced from $842,995.

“Our Overlook Collection is the ideal choice for homebuyers looking for sleek modern architecture and single-story home luxury,” said Neal Sorgen, project manager at Mesa Ridge. “I encourage interested buyers to visit today to tour the community and choose their future home site.”

Located in the Mesa Village in Summerlin, the Mesa Ridge sales center is at 5350 Mesa Park Drive. It is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, call 844-836-5263 or visit MesaRidgeByToll.com.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.